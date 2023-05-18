"He was not in his right mind": RHONJ star Melissa Gorga dishes on Louie Ruelas' outburst in season 13 finale

The Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ) season 13 cast members gathered for the After Show Interview after the finale episode aired on Tuesday, May 16, to discuss the issues and chaos that transpired between them. The ladies reflected on the confrontations and conflicts that took place and gave their opinions on impending issues even after the season finished airing.

A rumor about RHONJ star Melissa Gorga allegedly cheating on her husband Joe Gorga with another man was kept under wraps until it was brought out to the former's attention by newcomer Danielle. Melissa, however, claimed to know of the rumor from her husband, who was told by his sister Teresa Giudice and husband Louie Ruelas.

Melissa decided to confront her sister-in-law, but was met with no response. However, Louie came to his now-wife's defense and revealed that he was the one who told Joe Gorga about the rumor. The whole argument led to several clashes between the two couples, and ended with a heated argument between Louie and Joe.

Reflecting on the issue, Melissa claimed that Louie wasn't "in his right mind," during their argument.

Melissa Gorga dishes on Louie Ruelas' behavior in RHONJ season 13 finale

Season 13 of RHONJ was packed with scandals, gossip, rumors, and confrontations throughout the course of the installment. The finale episode saw the tension between the Gorgas and Teresa and Louie come to a boling point as Melissa's rumors were addressed.

However, Louie seemed extremely upset with Melissa's behavior towards his wife and came to Teresa's rescue by revealing that he was the one who told Joe Gorga about Melissa potentially cheating on him. Teresa, for her part, explained that her husband was only trying to protect her brother and not make it public.

At the RHONJ After Show interview, Melissa revealed that she confronted Louie calling her husband Joe over to his house to spread baseless rumor when she never said anything about him last season when he was also embroiled in multiple rumors. She further said:

"He got red and he was gonna attack me. He literally physically came at me. And Nate (Cabral) had to like hold him back. All the men said he was off.. He was on something, or like, he was not in his right mind."

Fellow RHONJ cast member and newcomer Rachel Fuda also gave her opinion on Louie's outburst. She echoed Melissa's sentiments and felt that there was something very "shaky and high energy" about him.

The chaos began when newbie Danielle Cabral decided to address rumor directly with Melissa. The latter, for her part, claimed to finding out about it from her husband. She further accused Teresa of telling her brother the news and felt that her sister-in-law told the story "behind her back."

In a confessional, Melissa said:

"She heard a rumor about me, and she believes it so much that she had to call her brother over. How dare you tell my husband that I would cheat on him? You're saying this off of a baseless rumor..."

Season 13 of RHONJ will be seen providing more drama and chaos in the coming weeks. The upcoming episode will document Teresa's wedding to Louie, followed by a three-part dramatic reunion, where the cast members will be seen hashing out impending issues from the season and resolving their differences.

