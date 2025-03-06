"He's not escaping the Messiah allegations": Netizens react as Luigi Mangione's letter responding to mother with sick daughter goes viral

As Luigi Mangione spends time behind the Metropolitan Detention Center bars in Brooklyn while he awaits trial for the alleged murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, a letter the former wrote to a fan has gone viral online. This comes amid the 26-year-old urging followers to stop sending him so many photos. The alleged shooter has pleaded not guilty to the murder charges.

Former investigative journalist and author Ashley Shelby shared on Substack on March 5 that a 66-year-old mother, who identified herself as Karen, wrote a letter to Luigi Mangione to share the struggles she experienced with UnitedHealthcare. Shelbey reported that Karen requested insurance from the corporation as her daughter was suffering from a life-threatening disease that required her to be in the hospital for 60 days out of a year.

However, the corporation, which Karen described as “white collar criminals,” refused to provide aid.

Luigi Mangione allegedly responded to the letter. Shelby shared images of the same in the substack article as well. While being sympathetic towards Karen and her daughter, Mangione allegedly wrote on December 29:

“Dear Karen, Your letter is the first to make me tear up. I am so, so sorry for what you and your daughter so senselessly had to endure… If you are able to send a photo of you/ your daughter or the mosaic it would mean a great deal to me. I will put it up on my prison cell wall next to your letter."

Mangione was referring to the picture of the mosaic of Christ in Majesty, which is present at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington D.C., and was included with Karen’s letter.

Netizens have since taken to social media to react to Mangione’s handwritten note. One netizen said:

Many were amazed by how Luigi Mangione had amassed numerous supporters and took to Reddit to discuss the same. Some posts read:

“This is why when the media tries to demonize him we don’t fall for it. Too many of us know the true evil is the insurance companies who will stoop to the lowest of low and profit off a child in poor health,” a Reddit user said.

“Who wants to help me plan an escape,” another platform user said.

“Idk who actually shot that guy, but this Luigi fellow seems really admirable,” a netizen said.

According to NBC New York, Luigi Mangione is facing a total of 20 counts of criminal charges that have been filed in state courts in New York and Pennsylvania and a federal court in Manhattan. The charges include murder, gun-related counts, stalking and possession of false IDs, among others. Meanwhile, some other reactions read:

“Can’t believe they’re putting an innocent man in prison,” a Reddit user said.

“This is so sweet. The insurance companies are evil. Free Luigi,” a platform user said while reacting to Mangione’s letter.

“He’s one of the good ones,” another internet user said.

“I am overwhelmed by- and grateful for- everyone who has written to me”: Luigi Mangione addressed his supporters in December

Dozens of supporters have been gathering in front of the New York Criminal Court in support of the Ivy League graduate for months now. In December, he released a statement after receiving an abundance of supportive letters behind bars. As per The Independent, he said:

“I am overwhelmed by - and grateful for - everyone who has written me to share their stories and express their support. Powerfully, this support has transcended political, racial, and even class divisions, as mail has flooded MDC from across the country, and around the globe.”

He added:

“While it is impossible for me to reply to most letters, please know that I read every one that I receive. Thank you again to everyone who took the time to write. I look forward to hearing more in the future.”

A fundraising campaign was also created by the December 4 Legal Committee to help Mangione with his legal expenses. At the time of writing this article, the campaign that was launched on the Give Send Go platform has amassed over $650,000.

Supporters await his next court hearing as Luigi Mangione faces the death penalty.

