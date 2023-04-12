"He's so gross": Fans shocked after Tom Sandoval refers to him and Ariana as a "brand"

Tom Sandoval has finally come forward to talk about what led to the breakup between him and his long-term girlfriend, Ariana Madix. Howie Mandel revealed yesterday that the latest episode of the Howie Mandel Does Stuff podcast will feature Tom Sandoval.

During the podcast episode, Tom Sandoval revealed that he and Ariana broke up two weeks before his affair with Leviss became public. The following is what Tom told host Howie Mandel:

"I had already broken up with her two weeks earlier. And I told her, I said, 'Listen, we don't have to post anything on social media. Let's talk through this. Like, I understand.'"

Furthermore, Tom Sandoval added:

"We were on hold for like, a big job too, for mixology, like, together. [I said,] 'We can keep this between us — like we've always kept stuff between us — and figure out a way to navigate this that helps us both out [and] makes it easier."

Moreover, Tom revealed that the duo's s*x life was not in a very good place. In late 2022, they even began couples therapy to resolve everything. In August 2022, he had his first kiss with Leviss; this was followed by couple therapy with Ariana.

“I love Ariana. I still love Ariana and I care about her very much so, but we for a while had been sort of having our own lives. We were together for nine years. We built a business and we had a house together, we were a brand.”

Tom calling Ariana and him a "brand" prompted a massive backlash from fans. Some even mentioned saying, "He's so gross.”

🐘 @moon_phlowers @usweekly He's so gross. He would have been better off not opening his mouth. His justifications and excuses are disgusting. @usweekly He's so gross. He would have been better off not opening his mouth. His justifications and excuses are disgusting.

Reactions from fans following Tom Sandoval's appearance on Howie Mandel Does Stuff

The podcast has generated a lot of buzz on social media, with fans constantly sharing their reactions. According to some fans, “If this boy refers to Ariana and him as a brand oneeeee more time...” Others added, “He's disgusted by his friends using his story for content on their podcasts but began the interview by calling Arianna his "brand."

tired lawyer @canyamanbae Honestly, Tom just comes off as a pathetic loser who’s trying to save his image, brand, and businesses while also being jealous that Ariana has received so much support and new opportunities. #PumpRules Honestly, Tom just comes off as a pathetic loser who’s trying to save his image, brand, and businesses while also being jealous that Ariana has received so much support and new opportunities. #PumpRules

Kate Casey @KateCasey Still unpacking how Tom Sandoval debated a respectful breakup because of his brand. #PumpRules Still unpacking how Tom Sandoval debated a respectful breakup because of his brand. #PumpRules

ashley diana @dianaash #howiemandel If this boy refers to Ariana and him as a brand oneeeee more time…. #pumprules If this boy refers to Ariana and him as a brand oneeeee more time…. #pumprules #howiemandel

Great Lakes Ame @JuneJuneAme He's disgusted by his friends using his story for content on their podcasts but began the interview by calling Arianna his "brand." #pumprules He's disgusted by his friends using his story for content on their podcasts but began the interview by calling Arianna his "brand." #pumprules

Ariana punched Tom Sandoval in the face when he told her to break up with him, according to Tom Sandoval

While sharing how Tom Sandoval told Ariana to end their relationship, Tom mentioned how upset she was when he mentioned letting things go and moving on. During his discussion of separating from Ariana on the podcast, Tom said, "She freaking punched me and all this sh*t, but after she calmed down, we started talking."

Tom emphasized how there was an emotional distance between them and how Ariana didn't accept his apology when they were in a relationship.

"She doesn't like when you do something wrong and you apologize, she thinks it means nothing because if you do it again then it's like you're not even really sorry.”

Tom then explained that when it's Ariana's fault, she "never apologizes ever," explaining, "She doesn't give up on any kind of argument.

In the conversation, Tom was asked if he considered ending things with Ariana after the show's reunion, to which he denied it. Tom mentioned, "That was absolutely not my plan."

"My plan was actually to break up with her in therapy and I had basically slowly sort of talked to her about it."

On March 1, 2023, Ariana was in Los Angeles to support Tom and his band when she learned of the affair, according to People. The couple decided to part ways on March 4, 2023.

