"He's never dragged Black women": Internet defends Jamie Foxx over Alyce Huckstepp photos

On the afternoon of Sunday, September 24, Oscar-winning actor Jamie Foxx was spotted in Cabo San Lucas in Mexico with his alleged girlfriend Alyce Huckstepp. The photos were first obtained by TMZ, that have now gone viral over the internet.

As per People, Jamie Foxx and Alyce Huckstepp were vacationing in Cabo San Lucas. However, this was not the first time the duo was holidaying there. Earlier this month, during the Labor Day weekend, the rumored couple were seen in public in Mexico’s tourist hotspot.

In the wake of the recent pictures, social media users have had mixed reactions from the Black community in response to the actor-comedian’s love life.

While some accused him of never dating African-American women, others pointed out that even if that’s the case, he never drags down Black women. In this regard, an X (formerly Twitter) user posted the following:

A netizen mentions how Foxx never drags down Black women. (Image via X/TheFineAuthor)

“I wish others would follow that lead”: Black community supports Jamie Foxx over latest Alyce Huckstepp photos

Actor, comedian, and singer Jamie Foxx made a public appearance in Mexico’s Cabo San Lucas, first during the Labor Day weekend and again recently on Sunday with his rumored girlfriend Alyce Huckstepp.

This time around, they were seen holding hands on the afternoon of September 24. Following that, they allegedly dined at Nobu Los Cabos Hotel and were reportedly seated cozily at a table on the outdoor patio overseeing the ocean, as per TMZ reports.

As soon as the images surfaced on X, Twitteratti had mixed reactions to him allegedly dating a White woman.

While some called out Jamie Foxx for never dating a Black woman, others pointed out how he never puts them down either. Here are some of the reactions in his defense from the comment section of @TheFineAuthor's tweet.

A netizen wishes other Black male celebrities would be like Jamie. (Image via X/V)

A netizen says Jamie's dating decision is his own as long as he doesn't drag out his own community. (Image via X/Bella Noches)

A netizen defends Jamie for dating white women. (Image via X/Small Screen Girl)

A netizen points out how Foxx usually minds his own business. (Image via X/ERI)

A netizen says how they love Jamie. (Image via X/Bang's Sister)

A netizen calls Jamie respectful and polite. (Image via X/tw!tter)

Here are also a few comments slamming him for being a Black man but allegedly dating only White women.

A netizen points out that Jamie never openly dates Black women. (Image via X/Lt. Nyota Uhura)

A netizen calls Jamie anti-black as he only dates white women. (Image via X/Bre)

A netizen calls out Foxx for dressing as Wanda. (Image via X/Shorty)

For those curious, Jamie Foxx and Alyce Huckstepp first triggered dating rumors in August when they were seen together in public for the first time dining with a group of friends at a restaurant in Malibu, California.

Prior to that in July, Alyce was by Jamie’s side when he was shooting for a BETMGM commercial, as reported by People.

A year before that, Huckstepp was seen at the premiere of Foxx’s Netflix film Day Shift in August 2022 but walked the red carpet alone. However, so far, the alleged couple has not attended any public events together.

Meanwhile, Yahoo! reported that Jamie Foxx was planning to tie the knot with rumored girlfriend Alyce Huckstepp. This has allegedly left his friends and family concerned as they feel the decision is impulsive and is based upon the actor’s health scare in April this year.

In fact, a source close to Jamie Foxx told Radar Online:

“He’s started saying he wants to settle down. It’s freaking out everyone in his life. They’re worried he’s going to marry Alyce just because she’s the one he happens to be with now.”

As for his health, another insider source told People recently that Foxx was in full recovery and was doing “fantastic.”

The source also added how despite being an Australian, Alyce has been in the USA since earlier this year to be by Foxx’s side in the time of his crisis.

It is important to note that Foxx has never been married, although he has two daughters. However, he was rumored to be in a six-year-long relationship with actress Katie Holmes between 2013 and 2019, which allegedly ended due to his resistance to the idea of marriage, reported Page Six.