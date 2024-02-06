"He's wanted everywhere": Fans react as producer Lee Woo-hyung reveals his wish to cast BTS' Jin on 'Business Genius Baek's Beach 2’

On February 5, 2024, BTS member Jin made headlines as a variety show producer expressed his wish to cast the idol for his show. SPOTV News reported that producer Lee Woo-hyung mentioned wanting to cast Kim Seok-jin of BTS for his show Business Genius Baek's Beach 2, which also features celebrity chef Baek Jong-won.

As fans are well aware of the close friendship between the BTS idol and chef Baek Jong-won, they cheered over the prospect of Jin being considered to join the show. One fan further highlighted how the starlet is "wanted everywhere."

"Will surely get busy when he's back": Fans excited at the prospect of seeing Jin on Business Genius Baek's Beach 2

In an interview with SPOTV News on February 5, producer Lee Woo-hyung of tvN's entertainment show Business Genius Baek's Beach 2 stated that Baek Jong-won wanted The Astronaut singer to join his show. Baek Jong-won and Jin are renowned for having a unique friendship and fans are excited with buzzing anticipation for this to formally get confirmed.

Lee Woo-hyung mentioned during his interview with SPOTV News that he prefers taking into consideration close relationships formed between the cast, which can be further highlighted on the show and add nuance to the narrative.

"I also consider such things because it's convenient if there's a connection with Baek-saem (Baek Jong-won). It's not that I didn't think about that at all this time because the two of them got along comfortably, but the military overlap caused things to go wrong. But that's also part of it. If Jin comes, he's so famous that it won't be a problem for the store," the producer said.

On his social media account, Jin previously shared a video of himself accepting an invitation to Baek Jong-won's residence in 2022. The video was uploaded on BANGTANTV and showed how the celebrity chef taught The Astronaut singer to make a dish from shrimp and bread.

Furthermore, on BTS' official YouTube channel, BANGTANTV, Jin shared a video of himself and Baek Jong-won preparing traditional liquor together, titled Drunken Truth. Meanwhile, according to Lee Woo-hyung, anyone with an intense passion for food and drink is "welcome" to become a team member for the show.

For the unversed, Business Prodigy tvN airs an entertainment show called Business Genius Baek's Beach 2. The program accepts applications from people with an interest in science, gastronomy, and alcohol, and showcases geniuses like Baek Jong-won.

As a result, the BTS ARMY were thrilled. They lauded the BTS star's popularity and demand.

The Moon singer enlisted on December 13, 2022, and would be discharged from his military duties in June 2024. After successfully completing 18 months of mandatory service in the South Korean military, the singer is expected to release his debut solo album and other projects.

Fans are overjoyed since the media outlet Daishin Securities reported about the global superstar's debut solo album release in 2024 alongside two other solo album releases from BTS' other members.

However, it is unknown which two other members will be releasing their second solo projects aside from the Moon singer, but the anticipation refuses to cease.