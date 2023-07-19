"He sounded fine" - AGT fans slam judge Simon Cowell for asking Cakra Khan to switch songs mid-performance

On Tuesday, July 18, AGT auditions round 7 aired, where more contestants from all across the country tried to show off their skills in front of judges so that they could enter the competition.

The winner of Indonesian Idol season 5, Cakra Khan, was among the contestants and made everyone emotional after singing a beautiful rendition of Make it Rain, as he is a big Blues fan. His soft voice blew away the audience, and even host Terry Crews was impressed.

However, Judge Simon Cowell stopped him mid-performance, for which he got booed by the audience. He felt that his voice was suited for another track, so Cakra Khan decided to sing No Woman, No Cry, the song his father used to listen to every day before dropping him off at school. Once again, Khan dazzled the audience and got four yeses from the judges.

Simon praised him for being an excellent artist and said that his voice was very "rare." AGT fans, who were very impressed by Cakra, could not understand why Simon even asked him to perform on a different song when they were of the same tone and he had performed well on each of them.

Fans feel the first song was alright (Image via Twitter)

AGT fans can't stop praising Cakra

In round 7 of auditions, Cakra blew away the audience and dazzled the judges with his sweet voice. Judge Howie even praised him by saying that he made everyone emotional in the room. The talented performer got four yeses without any doubt, and Sofia Vergara said that he was "exceptional."

AGT fans praised him and slammed Simon for interrupting his performance. It is not the first time he has done it. In an earlier season, Cowell stopped Camille K Mid in the middle of her performance because he wanted to change tracks.

People don't like Simon's actions (Image via Twitter)

Will Cakra win AGT season 18? (Image via Twitter)

Cakra Khan is 31 years old and originally hails from Jakarta

Cakra Khan is an Indonesian singer who won the Indonesian Idol season 5 in 2008. He is originally from Jakarta and has been passionate about singing since he was a child.

He released his own debut album, Setelah Kau Tiada, after lifting the Idol trophy and often creates traditional music for the country. Khan is currently 31 years old and hopes to win the talent show to get $1 million for his animal shelter. He attended the Bandung College of Music, and some of his popular albums include Rudy Habibie, The Best Nada Kita, and My Beautiful Songs.

AGT airs on NBC every Tuesday at 8 pm ET, and fans can also stream the show on the Peacock streaming application and the network's website.