“He sounds jealous”: Internet trolls Jerome McCoy for saying Reesa Teesa has ‘no talent’ following CAA signing

Viral TikTok series creator Reesa Teesa signed with the Creative Artists Agency on March 5 as per Deadline after her 52 part series, "Who TF Did I Marry," went viral on social media, gaining millions of views.

"I am excited to join the CAA family in what has become an extrodinary and life-changing opportunity. I hope to bring this story and personal experiences to an even bigger platform with the hope of helping those in similar circumstances know they are not alone."

"Who TF Did I Marry" is Reesa Teesa's story about her ex-husband, whom she nicknamed Legion. After news about her signing with the agency went viral, her ex-husband, who identifies himself as Jerome McCoy during a conversation with TMZ on March 6, said that the TikTok creator has no talent.

He also allegedly said that she lacks the talent to work hard for anything and lacks discipline. He also cited these two reasons for their divorce. While reacting to McCoy's recent comment on Teesa Reesa's talent, netizens slammed the man, calling him "jealous."

"Stop traumatizing her more bro": Netizens to Jerome McCoy

After his "no talent" comment on Reesa Teesa went viral on the internet, netizens took to Hollywood Unlocked's Instagram post to comment on Jerome McCoy. While some called him jealous, others called him broke and said that he's trying to piggyback over her fame.

Many others also defended Reesa Teesa's newfound fame and said that she indeed has talent when she got viewers hooked on to the series with her storytelling skills.

Jerome McCoy's "no talent" statement comes after he allegedly said that he is weighing legal actions against Teesa Reesa on February 27.

Jerome McCoy, while talking to publications, also mentioned that he works for PR at a hospital and allegedly claimed that his company believed that Ressa's TikTok story brought the hospital negative press.

While reacting to Jerome thinking of suing Reesa, netizens pointed out the creator never mentioned his real name and accused him of outing himself.