"Heavy 'The Office' vibes": Blackstone’s Taylor Swift-inspired 2023 Holiday video leaves internet in awe

On December 14, private investment banking company Blackstone released its holiday-themed video on YouTube, titled Blackstone’s 2023 Holiday Video: The Alternatives Era.

According to the video description on YouTube, the clip was inspired by Taylor Swift’s successful Eras Tour and featured the company’s President Jon Gray and CEO Steve Schwarzman, among others.

According to the Strait Times, it was the brainchild of Gray, who went to one of the Eras Tour concerts with his daughters and came back inspired. The video is more like a musical and has lyrics such as “It’s the alternative era/ We buy assets then we make ‘em better,” leaving the internet in awe.

Some people even got workplace sitcom The Office vibes from it, including X user @beebop425 who said the same under the comment section of @gurgavin’s tweet.

Exploring the Taylor Swift-inspired Blackstone Holiday video

On Thursday, private equity giant Blackstone released its holiday-themed video via its official YouTube channel. It was also personally sent out to the company’s employees, investors, financial advisors, and leaders of portfolio companies working in collaboration with it.

Soon, the roughly six-minute video garnered enough traction online, with netizens realizing it was inspired by Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour. The video comprised an original song with employees matching their steps to it, dressed in sequinned holiday attires.

The video began with a picture of a calendar with the holiday season marked in red and the words “Beware of Jon” glaring on it.

Following this, an employee named Laur is seen sighing, presumably from work pressure, as a decorated snowman is kept on her desk.

Immediately, the scene shifts to someone reading The Wall Street Chronicle with the headline “Taylor Swift Breaks Revenue Records with Eras Tour” catching the attention and the reader asking Laur to join an emergency meeting.

At this, Laur sarcastically utters “Another one!” and presses the “Emergency meeting” button, as a siren is heard in the background.

The video then shifts to different employees talking about how Jon Gray attended the Taylor Swift Eras Tour concert, with one employee even claiming that he had to give away his ticket so that the company President could travel around the world for the Eras Tour.

In the next scene, Jon Gray is seen proposing that the firm should also go on tour like Taylor Swift and raise billions of dollars.

When his board of members suggested that their business already profited with trillions of dollars, he dismissed the idea and went ahead with planning the Blackstone Tour, even disregarding the snarking comments from the background.

Finally, when everyone suggested that Jon should consult with the CEO Steve Schwarzman, contrary to popular expectation, he said he would love to go on tour like Taylor Swift. What follows is a long-drawn preparation for the tour, including a 12-hour countdown and never-ending rehearsals.

When an employee asks whether it is “gonna be a total disaster,” another one replies with “Absolutely, but we’re gonna crush it.”

Here’s when the long-anticipated D-Day arrives with a yellow van with the words “Blackstone Alternatives Era Tour” written on it in pink, and the likes of Jon Gray, Steve Schwarzman, and Christine Anderson (the firm’s global head of corporate affairs) coming out of it and immediately breaking into song and dance.

“It’s the alternatives era/ Oh Oh Oh! Build with Blackstone! / Steve and Pete, they founded this place, Our Founders! / In ’85 with 400k / Oh yeah! / They had a dream of quick ascent, To the top! / Now a trillion under management, That’s a lot!” read a part of the lyrics.

The musical then goes on to talk about the firm’s interests, including building market megatrends, investing in life sciences, getting ahead with AI, and above all always knowing what to buy and where to help with security, private equity, real estate, secondaries, credit, and more.

It also encourages people to stay calm and positive and never give up.

“Look at our brands you can tell/ Superpower is our scale/ Great returns for institutions/ And Private wealth solutions! … Blackstone, Not to be confused with BlackRock!”

Finally, the video ends with the President saying “This tour rolls on” as he drives away the yellow van with the nameplate reading “New York, Blackstone, Empire State,” and wishing everyone “Happy Holidays from Blackstone.”

Internet reacts to the Holiday video of the private equity giant

The Blackstone holiday video inspired by the success of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour has now taken the internet by storm. It attempted to strike a balance between self-promotion and self-parody, leaving netizens in awe. Here are some of the mixed reactions from X:

For the unaware, Blackstone’s holiday-themed video tradition began in 2018 and has been a consistent part of the company’s legacy since then.

In one video, Reese Witherspoon had a cameo. The other themes over the years included the secret behind the firm’s success, celebrating a new hire, and talking about BXTV.