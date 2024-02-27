Henry Cavill unveils new The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare poster ahead of release

DC’s former Superman, Henry Cavill, will soon be seen in Guy Ritchie’s The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, to be released on April 19, 2024. The movie is based on Damien Lewis’ book Churchill's Secret Warriors: The Explosive True Story of the Special Forces Desperadoes of WWII. It will revolve around the all-too-real Special Operations Executive team that Winston Churchill created to engage in guerrilla or irregular warfare against Nazi Germany.

As the excitement continues to mount, fans will be delighted to know the extent of the movie's stellar cast. Apart from Cavill, it also includes the likes of Eiza González and Alan Ritchson, who is still fresh off the success he got from Amazon Prime’s Reacher.

The movie, directed by Ritchie alone but written alongside Paul Tamasy, Eric Johnson, and Arash Amel, will portray the real-life stories of brave soldiers who joined the Special Operations Executive team.

Adding to the excitement, Henry Cavill released the first poster of the upcoming release via Instagram.

Henry Cavill announces new poster for The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare

Apart from releasing the poster, Henry Cavill also promised a Guy Ritchie-style journey. It should include plenty of action, violence, kick-ass humor, and a talented cast. All the boxes seem to be ticked, with Cavill claiming the following on Instagram,

"We have a poster! And here it be. The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare. A World War 2 story about the unconventional men and women of the Special Operations Executive....Guy Ritchie style... #UngentlemanlyWarfare."

Hence, the movie will look into the epic, adventurous story of the unconventional soldiers who joined the specific team. The post's caption, along with the poster itself promises an Inglorious Basterds-style journey, which will only increase the excitement further.

The poster showed the entirety of the major cast in all of its glory against a fiery backdrop that promises a rampage against Nazi Germany.

Apart from Ritchson, Cavill, and Gonzalez, the following actors have been announced as part of the cast:

Henry Golding

Alex Pettyfer as Geoffrey Appleyard

Hero Fiennes Tiffin

Babs Olusanmokun

Til Schweiger

Henrique Zaga

Cary Elwes

Roger Snipes

Danny Sapani

Freddie Fox as Ian Fleming

Olaf Kayhan

Mert Dincer

Ethel von Brixham

While details about the characters they will be portraying have not yet been released, one can assume a range of maverick soldiers taking part in arguably the worst war in modern human history. The movie trailer, released a month ago, promised something similar and is set to delve into a badass war story featuring some of the industry’s best action stars. (Yes, we are looking at Henry Cavill and Alan Ritchson).

Set to feature a bunch of maverick soldiers not intent on following the rules, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare looks to be a must-watch, as far as evidence is concerned.