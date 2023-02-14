“Hidden in plain sight”: Rihanna Illuminati hand symbol conspiracy erupts in wake of viral Super Bowl video 

A video of Rihanna’s gesture at the end of her Super Bowl Halftime Show performance went viral online and led to some social media users claiming that the singer allegedly made the Illuminati hand symbol onstage.

The Love the Way You Lie hitmaker made her long-awaited onstage return to perform at the highly-anticipated Super Bowl LVII stage for a little over 13 minutes. The pop star donned a red jacket over a vinyl red bodysuit and belted out her classic hits.

Luke Belmar @lukebelmar The part they left out of the half time show for people watching on TV 🤡 The part they left out of the half time show for people watching on TV 🤡 https://t.co/IAyZXafftu

RiRi opened the show while performing B***h Better Have My Money from atop an aerial platform at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. She then sang her popular EDM tracks Where Have You Been, We Found Love and Only Girl (In the World).

The musician went on to perform parts of other hits like Wild Thoughts, Run This Town, Rude Boy, Pour It Up, Work, All of the Lights, and Umbrella before concluding her set with Diamonds. Towards the end of the performance, Rihanna thanked Arizona while making a triangle with her hands close to her forehead.

As the video of the performance surfaced, some people took to social media to claim that the Fenty Beauty founder made the Illuminati hand symbol onstage. Twitter user @/lukebelmar alleged that the authorities left out the ending of RiRi’s set for viewers who watched the show on TV, while user @/The_Laureate_ said that the visual was “hidden in plain sight”:

Twitter Comment (1/1) (Image via Twitter)

Another conspiracy theory from user @/EduardBrichuk claimed that RiRi’s opening set atop the suspended platform along with her background dancer depicted the “Illuminati pyramid order in plainsight.”

The user claimed that the singer created a hexagram/sexagram and made an upside-down pyramid to allegedly symbolize the “As Above So Is Below” ritual.

Eduard Brichuk @EduardBrichuk Rihanna Halftime show opening song…



Illuminati pyramid order in plainsight then a depicted hexagram/sexagram (the final view).



Upside down pyramid; fulling - “As Above so is Below” ritual



Later on it says, “worship” in the background on her song about “I have my money.” BBHMM Rihanna Halftime show opening song…Illuminati pyramid order in plainsight then a depicted hexagram/sexagram (the final view).Upside down pyramid; fulling - “As Above so is Below” ritualLater on it says, “worship” in the background on her song about “I have my money.” BBHMM https://t.co/rWcC2aPlsX

The existence of The Illuminati, an alleged secret society, is known as one of the most popular conspiracy theories today.

Historically, the Order of the Illuminati was a secret group founded in Bavaria in 1776 by Adam Weishaupt, who believed that the church and monarchy “repressed the freedom of thought,” per National Geographic.

Twitter reacts to Rihanna’s Super Bowl Illuminati hand symbol conspiracy

Netizens shared Illuminati hand gesture theories following Rihanna's Super Bowl performance (Image via Getty Images)

In the wake of Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Show performance, a video of the singer making a hand gesture went viral on social media. In the clip, the musician can be seen putting up her hand to make what appears to be a triangle shape.

As the clip surfaced online, some users took to Twitter to share conspiracy theories claiming that RiRi was allegedly making the Illuminati hand symbol on stage:

AMC 2 Moon  @AMC_Apee Rihanna really threw the Illuminati sign up at the end of her Super Bowl performance.



🤦



Rihanna really threw the Illuminati sign up at the end of her Super Bowl performance. 🤦 https://t.co/GJqokeARrQ

andy @pogndy RIHANNA FLOATING!!!! ILLUMINATI CONTRACT HAS BEEN SIGNED AGAIN!!!! RIHANNA FLOATING!!!! ILLUMINATI CONTRACT HAS BEEN SIGNED AGAIN!!!!

The Illusion @TheIllusion111 Rihanna works for Satan



She was born on the 51st day of the year & is headlining the SB57 ht show 51 weeks after her bday



The Illuminati were founded on 5/1, the same year the US were founded



The 2nd horseman of revelation is a red horse, which symbolises War and Bloodshed Rihanna works for SatanShe was born on the 51st day of the year & is headlining the SB57 ht show 51 weeks after her bdayThe Illuminati were founded on 5/1, the same year the US were foundedThe 2nd horseman of revelation is a red horse, which symbolises War and Bloodshed https://t.co/CShPCXJ9fQ

Jack Swizzer @SwizzyJ01 NOT SHOWN ON TV: Rihanna flashes the Illuminati logo during the Super Bowl halftime show.



Damar Hamlin flashed the same sign in his 1st public appearance



Damar died and was brought back to life.



Same with Rihanna and many others



We live in a world of conscious clones. NOT SHOWN ON TV: Rihanna flashes the Illuminati logo during the Super Bowl halftime show. Damar Hamlin flashed the same sign in his 1st public appearance Damar died and was brought back to life. Same with Rihanna and many others We live in a world of conscious clones. https://t.co/4EClxtUWL3

StrawberryTat2 @StrawberryTat2 This part of Rihanna’s performance wasn’t aired. Beyoncé threw the same sign up at her 2013 Super Bowl Performance but they played it off as a sign to her husband. Why do they keep doing it then? You know why #Illuminati This part of Rihanna’s performance wasn’t aired. Beyoncé threw the same sign up at her 2013 Super Bowl Performance but they played it off as a sign to her husband. Why do they keep doing it then? You know why #Illuminati https://t.co/o1uMci1OJC

shAAkkyy @shAAkkyy21 This is a sick performance from Rihanna feat The Illuminati This is a sick performance from Rihanna feat The Illuminati 👹

Meanwhile, some fans also made fun of the conspiracy theories and shared humorous reactions in response to the claims:

BRI LUNA @YungKundalini Waiting for all of the Illuminati Rihanna half-time conspiracies. You already know because she’s wearing all red it will be deemed “demonic”. Waiting for all of the Illuminati Rihanna half-time conspiracies. You already know because she’s wearing all red it will be deemed “demonic”.

MAL! @hiddenfileofmal 🏾 R9 the album is coming babes this is a sign !! omg y’all hearing this?? and the hand movements shes doing ..? the standing in the air ?? all this signifying that rihanna has evolved to one of the leaders off the illuminati🏾 R9 the album is coming babes this is a sign !! omg y’all hearing this?? and the hand movements shes doing ..? the standing in the air ?? all this signifying that rihanna has evolved to one of the leaders off the illuminati 😭😭🙏🏾 R9 the album is coming babes this is a sign !! 😝 https://t.co/FGO2U7fsov

As reactions continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen if a representative for Rihanna will address the conspiracy theories in the days to come.

In addition to the conspiracy theory, the singer also went viral for flaunting her baby bump during the performance. Shortly after the show, a representative for the multi-Grammy winner confirmed to The Times that RiRi is expecting her second child.

Poll : 0 votes