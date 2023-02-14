“Hidden in plain sight”: Rihanna Illuminati hand symbol conspiracy erupts in wake of viral Super Bowl video 

A video of Rihanna’s gesture at the end of her Super Bowl Halftime Show performance went viral online and led to some social media users claiming that the singer allegedly made the Illuminati hand symbol onstage.
The Love the Way You Lie hitmaker made her long-awaited onstage return to perform at the highly-anticipated Super Bowl LVII stage for a little over 13 minutes. The pop star donned a red jacket over a vinyl red bodysuit and belted out her classic hits.
RiRi opened the show while performing B***h Better Have My Money from atop an aerial platform at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. She then sang her popular EDM tracks Where Have You Been, We Found Love and Only Girl (In the World).
The musician went on to perform parts of other hits like Wild Thoughts, Run This Town, Rude Boy, Pour It Up, Work, All of the Lights, and Umbrella before concluding her set with Diamonds. Towards the end of the performance, Rihanna thanked Arizona while making a triangle with her hands close to her forehead.
As the video of the performance surfaced, some people took to social media to claim that the Fenty Beauty founder made the Illuminati hand symbol onstage. Twitter user @/lukebelmar alleged that the authorities left out the ending of RiRi’s set for viewers who watched the show on TV, while user @/The_Laureate_ said that the visual was “hidden in plain sight”:
Another conspiracy theory from user @/EduardBrichuk claimed that RiRi’s opening set atop the suspended platform along with her background dancer depicted the “Illuminati pyramid order in plainsight.”
The user claimed that the singer created a hexagram/sexagram and made an upside-down pyramid to allegedly symbolize the “As Above So Is Below” ritual.
The existence of The Illuminati, an alleged secret society, is known as one of the most popular conspiracy theories today.
Historically, the Order of the Illuminati was a secret group founded in Bavaria in 1776 by Adam Weishaupt, who believed that the church and monarchy “repressed the freedom of thought,” per National Geographic.
Twitter reacts to Rihanna’s Super Bowl Illuminati hand symbol conspiracy
In the wake of Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Show performance, a video of the singer making a hand gesture went viral on social media. In the clip, the musician can be seen putting up her hand to make what appears to be a triangle shape.
As the clip surfaced online, some users took to Twitter to share conspiracy theories claiming that RiRi was allegedly making the Illuminati hand symbol on stage:
Meanwhile, some fans also made fun of the conspiracy theories and shared humorous reactions in response to the claims:
As reactions continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen if a representative for Rihanna will address the conspiracy theories in the days to come.
In addition to the conspiracy theory, the singer also went viral for flaunting her baby bump during the performance. Shortly after the show, a representative for the multi-Grammy winner confirmed to The Times that RiRi is expecting her second child.