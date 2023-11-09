BTS' Jimin has yet again established his influence over pop culture with his recent collaboration for the luxury fashion brand Dior, for which he is the global ambassador. On January 16, the 28-year-old BTS member was chosen as the global brand ambassador for Dior, who joined the likes of BLACKPINK's Jisoo as one of the prominent K-pop idols to front the French luxury brand.

Since then, BTS' Jimin has participated in many campaigns and events related to the fashion label, the latest being the Dior Spring 2024 collection. Ever since he became the global ambassador, the FACE singer has been responsible for the massive rise in Dior's stock prices, which has, more recently, caused major items from the latest spring collection to be sold out.

As this news broke online, ARMYs are expressing their admiration of the FACE singer and his massive impact as Dior's first Asian male brand ambassador, as well as BTS' first member to sign a solo deal with a luxury fashion brand. "His impact", has been the talking point among fans, who are discussing whether it is causing Dior's stock prices to rise or pushing major items from the French luxury brand's spring collection to be sold out.

BTS' Jimin's fans express their pride for the Like Crazy singer as Dior's latest collection sells out in major markets

It was the first time since BTS' Jimin's appointment as Dior's latest global ambassador that the singer headlined an entire campaign for the French luxury fashion brand by himself. The results, as ARMYs note, have proven to be great, as the Like Crazy singer has caused major items from the Dior Spring 2024 to be out of stock.

BTS' Jimin became the first Asian man in history to be the face of a clothing line all by himself. Dior apparently spent extensive budget and resources to roll out the grandest worldwide campaign for their latest collection featuring the Serendipity singer, confident in the BTS singer's star power.

ARMYs have been since been sharing the photos and videos of the grand billboards and hoardings all over the world on social media, tagging BTS' Jimin and Dior's official social media handles. As of November 8, there have been over 80 sightings of the FACE singer in advertisements.

As soon as the Spring 2024 collection went live, most clothing pieces that BTS' Jimin has been wearing for the campaign ads went out of stock in major fashion markets like Japan and Taiwan. Fans have been posting on social media about how they are unable to find their clothing size or other items as they are sold out, expressing their pride in the Lie singer's star power.

Owing to BTS' Jimin's raw star power, coupled with the actual brand sales from fans, the stock prices for Dior skyrocketed by a whole 6.41% and continue to rise. Moreover, according to the latest information from the data company Launchmetrics, Dior was the best-performing luxury brand of the year. ARMYs are excited to see what the Like Crazy singer does next for his collaboration with Dior.

BTS' Jimin became the fastest K-pop soloist to surpass 2.2 billion streams on Spotify

Meanwhile, BTS member Jimin joins Jungkook as the only K-pop soloist to surpass 2 billion streams on Spotify in a single year. Notably, the Serendipity singer became the fastest K-pop solo artist to surpass 2.2 billion streams on Spotify in 560 days.

The 28-year-old BTS singer boasts a fantastic year as he became the fourth member of the boyband to release his solo album FACE on March 24, 2023. He became the first BTS member to land his title track Like Crazy atop Billboard's Hot 100 chart.

Moreover, the 28-year-old BTS member became the first K-pop idol to sell over a million (1,021,532) album copies on South Korea's Hanteo chart.

In other news, BIG HIT MUSIC will notify ARMYs about Jimin's future activities in due course of time.