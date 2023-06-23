"Hope they don’t rush it "- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse fans accept sequel delay amidst animator revelations

Some recent revelations have shaken the Spider-Verse as some animators came forward and opened up about the inhumane working conditions during Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, much to the shock of the fans.

In the meantime, one of the employees also opened up about the possibility of a big delay in the upcoming Spider-Verse sequel, which was originally supposed to premiere in March 2024. According to Vulture, the employee said:

"The only progress that’s been made on the third one is any exploration or tests that were done before the movie was split into two parts."

This comes as a disappointing news to most fans who have been waiting to see the conclusion of Miles Morales' story, which ended on a cliffhanger in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

A tweet reply to DF's post about Across the Spider-Verse sequel (Image via Twitter)

However, this revelation was met with great positivity from Twitter users since they accepted the delay. As such, they wanted the animators to work under good conditions and finish the film, even if it meant the film failed to make it to theatres the next year.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse fans willing to wait to see the perfect sequel

Given how good Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse was, most fans have been more than willing to wait out the duration for a fitting sequel. Moreover, recent revelation from some animators revealed that the working conditions for the new Spider-Verse film were less than desirable, with as many as 100 employees quitting the project midway.

All this combined generated an immensely positive response from fans, who wanted quality over quantity when it came to Miles Morales' story.

With fans understanding the process, there is hardly a reason to rush Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse's sequel. While there is no clarity about the project from producers yet, it will soon be more clear.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is now playing in theatres.

