"Hope it was just nerves": American Idol contestant Caroline Kole's rendition of Katy Perry's "Firework" leaves fans divided 

Popular reality competition series American Idol season 21 aired a brand new episode on Sunday, February 26, 2023, at 8 pm ET on ABC. It documented a fresh set of contestants in the second round of auditions who delivered impressive performances in hopes of impressing judges and viewers and earning a golden ticket to advance to the Hollywood Week round of the competition. Viewers witnessed many heartwarming stories throughout the episode.

On this week's episode of American Idol, Idol superfan Caroline Kole performed Katy Perry's hit single Firework for her audition. While the judges wanted her to get better, they still saw the potential in her musical skills and handed her a golden ticket. Fans were left divided in their opinions about the singer. One tweeted:

The hit ABC series premiered with its 21st season last week and has been extremely well-received by the audience. Several hopefuls performed in front of judges - pop princess Katy Perry, Oscar-winning singer/songwriter Lionel Richie and country superstar Luke Bryan. While some managed to impress the judges, others failed to make a mark and had to head home.

Caroline Kole performs in front of the judges on American Idol

Tonight's episode of American Idol began with the judges getting ready for the second round of auditions after an extremely successful first round that brought in a bulk of talent. Katy, Luke, and Lionel started off the show with their usual fun banter, following which they began to call in the hopefuls for the auditions.

Idol superfan Caroline Kole was the first singer of the night. As the contestant entered the audition room in Nashville, Katy complimented her fashion sense. The 25 year-old singer revealed that she had lived in the country music city for over 10 years, which shocked the judges. When Katy asked if she'd had a few breaks over the years, Caroline confessed that there were a lot of "almosts."

The American Idol contestant is a social media manager and wished to share a song that the judges were familiar with. Caroline broke into Katy Perry's Firework, which the judges took an instant liking to. Throughout the performance, the experts had their fun but were also taking notes of her musicality.

At one point in the performance, Caroline had to take a high note, but just before that she hit a falsetto, which worried the judges. But she brought back the high note with the lyric "Baby you're a firework," which had Katy say:

"If someone can hit that note, they win."

Katy gave the American Idol contestant a standing ovation. Luke revealed that the fellow judge had prior to this performance never sung along to her own songs with the contestants. The judges explained that they were worried about Caroline hitting the high note but applauded the singer for doing well.

Luke explained that the contestant had all the tools for a great song, but was "missing the mark on some of the delivery." He wanted Caroline to "not be safe and proper" and sing with all her might as she possessed the range and the ability. Lionel confessed to liking the "smokiness" in the singer's voice.

Katy revealed that Caroline could get into the Top 24 of American Idol but would have to work her way from then on to get better and advance forward. The judges all gave their approval and handed the singer her golden ticket to advance to the next round of the competition.

Fans left with mixed opinions about Caroline's performance on American Idol

Fans took to social media to express their opinions on Caroline's audition. While some loved her voice, others were left unimpressed. Check out what they have to say.

Season 21 of American Idol has seen many contestants perform in front of the judges and deliver some of their best singing skills. The hopefuls came from all over the country with diverse backgrounds, cultures and life experiences. Viewers will have to stay tuned to witness what's more to come this season.

