"Hope more people voice their support": Fans rally behind Sara Ramirez after actor calls out Hollywood for blacklisting pro-Palestine voices

And Just Like That fame, Sara Ramirez, who plays Che Diaz in the series, shared a series of posts on Instagram on January 16, allegedly hinting that the series has been canceled over their pro-Palestine stance. Her post read:

"While they give awards away, casting directors and agents are making blacklists of actors and workers who post anything in support of Palestinians in Gaza to ensure they will not work again."

Through the posts, Sara Ramirez accused the entertainment industry of hypocrisy, called it "duplicitous," and implied that the industry is blacklisting pro-Palestine voices. The actor, who has consistently demonstrated their support of Palestinians, also accused the industry of recognizing certain organizations that have connections to weapon manufacturers involved in conflicts affecting Palestinians.

@Fauxmoi reposted Sara Ramirez's call-out on Reddit, where people commented to show support.

"Speaking up is the least we can do," say netizens about Sara Ramirez's posts

Netizens took to @Fauxmoi's post on Reddit to discuss the current Hollywood scenario. Many expressed displeasure about conducting Awards shows such as the recent Golden Globes while people are dying in Palestine. Meanwhile, others celebrated Sara Ramirez for standing up to their beliefs.

Some also pointed out pro-Palestine celebrities such as Gigi and Bella Hadid, who have shown support for Palestinian rights amidst the Israel-Hamas war. At the same time, other people said that it's hypocrisy when Israel-supporter Gal Gadot's career goes unthreatened over her stance.

Amidst the blacklisting of pro-Palestine celebs, Oscar-winning actor Susan Sarandon and Scream actor Melissa Barrera were dropped by Hollywood companies after making comments on the Israel-Hamas war.

Barrera posted statements on Instagram stories, calling the war "genocide and ethnic cleansing." She also said:

"Gaza is currently being treated like a concentration camp."

After her post, Spyglass Media Group, the production company behind the upcoming Scream VII, announced the actor's exit from the film.

"We have zero tolerance for antisematism or the incitement of hate in any form, including false references to genocide, ethnic cleansing, Holocaust distortion or anything that flagrantly crosses the line into hate speech," the company said.

Sarandon also exited from Slipping Away following comments she made about Israel during a November 17 pro-Palestinian rally in New York.

"There are a lot of people afraid of being Jewish at this time, and are getting a taste of what it feels like to be a Muslim in this country, so often subjected to violence," Sarandon had said.

As per the New York Post, Sarandon also joined the crowd in chanting, "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free." The slogan is seen as antisemitic since it allegedly suggests the eradication of Israel.