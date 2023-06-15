"Horrendous lack of supervision and care": Melbourne's Only About Children center blasted online as scratched baby picture goes viral 

A childcare centre in Melbourne, named Only About Children, is receiving massive flak online after pictures of a baby with brutal scratches on his face, surfaced on the internet. While speaking to 9News, the mother, who did not wish to be identified, recounted her ordeal, saying that she picked up her 10-week-old baby boy from Only About Children with the scratches.

The mother added that the Only About Children centre in Melbourne called her and said that her son had scratches on his face due to an incident involving another child.

"We cried all the way along. We couldn’t believe a horrible thing could happen to our boy, we couldn’t accept this," said the mother, while speaking about her and her husband's reaction to the news.

The mother further added that the childcare centre also sent her pictures of her son's scratched face, but she could not see it because it was too graphic.

Social media users blasted Only About Children childcare for lack of supervision

In response to the incident, the Only About Children childcare centre said that the baby was scratched by another child when he was left unsupervised by an educator who was busy changing another kid's nappy.

However, the mother and her husband did not accept this explanation, with the latter deeming it a case of child abuse.

As social media users came across the news of Melbourne's Only About Children childcare's lack of supervision, many started slamming the centre.

HistoryRepeating @Patrici46633494 @RositaDaz48 Suss as. Childcare centre blaming that attack on a 2 year old child. I don't buy it for a second @RositaDaz48 Suss as. Childcare centre blaming that attack on a 2 year old child. I don't buy it for a second 😕

sam @woundedkne @RositaDaz48 Horrific, childcare centre must be named and shamed. @RositaDaz48 Horrific, childcare centre must be named and shamed.

Sarah @WildAtHeartAus @RositaDaz48 That is so horrible. I can't imagine, poor little guy. @RositaDaz48 That is so horrible. I can't imagine, poor little guy.

Mitchell Costin @mitchell_costin @RositaDaz48 I don't think a child did that Rosita - that baby has been attacked by some animal. Maybe a cat. The wounds are too deep and claw like. The poor bub was left unattended for a few minutes. @RositaDaz48 I don't think a child did that Rosita - that baby has been attacked by some animal. Maybe a cat. The wounds are too deep and claw like. The poor bub was left unattended for a few minutes.

Bronwyn 🇳🇿🇦🇺 @Mywhip16 @RositaDaz48 I just can’t get my head around that another child did this? @RositaDaz48 I just can’t get my head around that another child did this?

Ella Black @MistressBlack13 @RositaDaz48 Scratched with what? A blade? Poor Bubba and surely he was screaming so why didn't anyone look? You can't trust strangers with your children,no matter what @RositaDaz48 Scratched with what? A blade? Poor Bubba and surely he was screaming so why didn't anyone look? You can't trust strangers with your children,no matter what 😢

The 10-month-old baby was taken to the hospital

Following the incident, the parents of the child immediately took him to Box Hill Hospital, where doctors cleaned the injuries and reassured the parents that the scratches will heal without leaving any scars.

The doctors also checked the child's eyes and brain to check for any sort of internal injuries.

Moreover, the childcare centre issued an apology and said that they will come up with an action plan so that such incidents do not take place in the future. The Victorian Department of Education also reacted to this and said that the childcare centre had changed its policies following the incident.

