How did Aris Hampers die? Tributes pour in as West Michigan radio legend passes away at 73

Well-known radio star Aris Hampers recently passed away at the age of 73. His friend John Sinkevic disclosed that Hampers died following his long battle with cancer.

Aris Hampers gained recognition for his frequent appearances on the radio and was hailed by many for his work as an on-air host and music director. Following his demise, several fans and friends of the late star took to social media to mourn his loss.

Aris Hampers had a cancerous tumor on his windpipe

Aris Hampers revealed in December 2019 through a Facebook post that he had been inactive on social media for around six months. He stated that he spotted a change in his voice in February 2016 and decided to go for a checkup.

The post read:

"He did a scope of my throat and found nothing. I chalked it up to getting older and a natural change for a person who spent most of his life 'talking' for a living on the radio, not to mention a smoker since my freshman year in High School."

Hampers said that the situation got worse in the next three years. He mentioned that he started receiving offers for voice work, guest podcast requests, and a return to radio for a full-time afternoon air shift. However, Aris Hampers said that he declined all the offers because he felt his voice was "eventually going to get worse."

He revealed that there was a point where he could not talk to anyone even in a mildly noisy room and when he went to visit the ENT, they found a mass beneath his voicebox. Following a few tests and surgery, it was revealed that he had a cancerous tumor on his windpipe.

He stated:

"On the plus side, it was 'non-invasive' cancer, meaning not only was it not going to spread anywhere else in my body, but that also eliminates any need for chemotherapy. On the down side, the tumor had already severely damaged by voicebox/larynx to the point that it could not be saved. The only way for me to survive was to have it removed."

He added that he had to stay in the hospital for 14 days and the cost of the surgeries was equal to the price of a mid-sized home on the West side. Towards the end of the post, he also mentioned that his mother died of cancer.

"Thank you Aris, for all the memories" - Singers and fans pay tribute to late radio star

Singer Clark Boring paid tribute to Hampers on Facebook by sharing a picture and mentioning that his death was a huge loss.

He wrote:

"If you are a musician in Michigan, you know who this man was, and likely he touched your music life in some positive way, whether it be that he played your song on the radio, or your band was able to play his music showcase at The Orbit Room, or you just shared some nice conversation about music history with him."

He continued:

"His voice was iconic and huge, but his impact on the local music scene was even bigger. Thank you Aris, for all the memories and opportunities that you gave me and all my contemporaries"

An individual named Bruce Madden took to Facebook and mentioned that he was first introduced to Aris in Grand Rapids a long time ago and they met again at Believe In Music. Madden also said that he and Aris used to talk a lot about music.

Social media platforms were flooded with tributes when people heard about Aris' demise. They penned down heart-warming notes as they mourned the loss of the "radio legend."

Scott Fitzgerald @sfitz_840whas He was "radio" the way it was meant to be.

RIP Aris

Aris Hampers developed an interest in music as a child

Born on May 4, 1949, Aris Hampers was the son of Peter and Vivian Hampers. He developed an interest in music during his childhood as he spent a lot of time in front of the record player and the jukebox.

Hampers was also an expert in playing the piano and organ and composing music. He pursued his graduation from Ottawa Hills High School in 1976 and also wrote music and sang vocals for The SoulBenders and Phlegethon.

He later became popular as an on-air host and music director on different radio stations and organized rock searches to provide an opportunity for local bands.

He is survived by his brother Dean, nieces Viviana and Marisa, five great-nephews and great-nieces, and cousins Maria, Jim, Helene, and Andrew. The visitation service is scheduled to be held on February 9 at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, followed by a memorial the next day. All those who wish to make donations have been asked to send them to the American Cancer Society.

