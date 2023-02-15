How does Bam Margera know Priscilla Presley? Drama explained in wake of Elvis robe and rings claim

Former professional skateboarder Bam Margera was slammed by Priscilla Presley for claiming that she gave Bam her late husband Elvis Presley's belongings.

On February 8, 2023, the 43-year-old took to his Instagram handle to share a series of pictures, one of which featured a selfie with Presley. He posted photos and videos showing a "lunch" he apparently had with the Melrose Palace star.

As per TMZ, Margera revealed that he first crossed paths with Priscilla's son Navarone Garcia via a mutual friend in the music industry. Since then, he had formed his own bond with Presley.

While speaking with the publication, Bam Margera shared that Presley gave him Elvis' personal robe and a ring that he gifted to his father, Yelawolf, who was a big fan of the late singer.

However, Priscilla issued a new statement denying these claims and criticized Margera, stating that none of the claims were true.

Priscilla Presley slammed Bam Margera for filming in her residence without permission

On February 14, Priscilla Presley issued a statement to TMZ stating that her 35-year-old son asked her to have a "new friend" come over to their house. She said that she had no idea who Bam Margera was or that he was filming at her house without her consent.

The Tales from the Crypt star revealed that Bam Margera talked "non-stop" about his personal struggles and professional ventures. He also asked to click a picture with Priscilla for his father who is a big fan of Elvis.

She then called Bam Margera a "dishonest and unstable individual," and added:

“Unbeknownst to us at the time, Bam chose to circulate those photos accompanied by false information and storytelling.”

Priscilla also denied giving any of Elvis' belongings to Margera, which he claimed happened during their "lunch" rendezvous. She said that she had everything that her husband had ever touched and noted:

“I would never disrespect Elvis, who was the love of my life, by giving away anything that belonged to him.”

She also hoped that Margera, who has had his fair share of struggles with sobriety, gets the help he requires and also that he does what is right. Priscilla added that she and her son don't want any communication with the stunt performer.

On February 15, Margera took to his Instagram handle to share a picture with his dad, and apologized to the mother-son duo for his behavior. In the caption, he wrote:

“I’m very sorry and embarrassed, and I can’t apologize enough for acting like a jacka**.”

He added that he is making Navarone a $10,000 Heartagram necklace because he loves Navarone's band, Them Guns, and apologized again.

