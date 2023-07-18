How did Cole and Chase Fischer die? Teens killed in Lake Cumberland boat crash identified as sons of real estate tycoon

On Monday, July 17, it was reported that the teens killed in the Lake Cumberland boat crash have been identified as Cole Fischer and Chase Fischer. Aged 14 and 18 respectively, the boys were the sons of Fischer group CEO Greg Fischer. According to Cincinatti News, the duo, who were locals of Villa Hills, Kentucky, died after their jetski collided with a boat. The boys were identified in a public statement by their father's company, Fischer Homes.

Due to the popularity of Greg Fischer and his company in Kentucky, the death of Cole and Chase Fischer has left many members of the Villa Hills community shocked. In order to commemorate the teens, a candelight prayer service is being held on Tuesday, July 18, at 6:00 pm ET, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church.

The timeline of the accident that killed Cole and Chase Fischer

The Lake Cumberland accident occured near the Woodson Bend boat dock on July 14. Cole and Chase Fischer were reportedly operating a jetski when they collided with a boat. According to Lake Cumberland officials, both boys were wearing life jackets, but still succumbed to the strong currents of the lake.

According to Fox news, Kentucky Fish and Wildlife authorities noted that no drugs or alcohol were involved in the incident. Investigators additionally said they did not suspect any foul play.

The Pulaski County Coroner, Clyde Strunk, stated that while the lake is enjoyed by many, tourists must always remain cautious, adding:

"We live in one of the most beautiful places, I think, in the world, especially in Kentucky. We are blessed, but at the same time, it’s a very dangerous place. We get used to it. We get used to the speed the boats now have, speed boats, and they run at unbelievable speeds, and jet skis are very dangerous as well."

In response to the deaths of Cole and Chase Fischer, the Fischer Homes Group released an official company statement, informing the public about the victims' connection to Greg Fischer. The latter was reportedly at the scene of the collision, and spoke to authorities in the aftermath of the crash.

Mohamed kamel @MK90_DV2021 #Tragedy #Condolences Tragic news from Lake Cumberland. Two brothers, aged 14 and 18, from Villa Hills, Northern Kentucky, were killed in a boat crash after colliding with a jet ski. Our hearts go out to their family and friends during this difficult time. #LakeCumberland

The statement read:

“The Fischer Homes family is mourning the tragic and profound loss of Chase and Cole Fischer. Our deepest condolences are with their parents, Greg and Amy Fischer, their sister, and their grandparents, Henry and Elaine Fischer."

The statement continued:

" The Fischer group has always been a company about family, and our team is grieving with and praying for the entire Fischer family. Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers.”

The media has not yet released the names of the people operating the boat.