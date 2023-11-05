How did David Hilditch die? Tributes pour in as former DUP assembly member passes away aged 60

Northern Ireland-born Unionist politician David Hilditch served as the Democratic Unionist Party's representative. Recently, the party revealed on its official website that the former member of the DUP Assembly passed away on Sunday, November 5, at 60.

The politician from the DUP resigned from Stormont in September 2023, citing health reasons, having been elected to the position six times after his initial election in 1998. The BBC later revealed that David Hilditch was a cancer patient. However, the source did not share any more information regarding Hilditch’s illness.

According to BBC, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, the leader of the DUP, stated:

"In recent times, his illness and treatment were taking an incredible toll on his body, but David would still come to meetings and speak up for the people he represented."

Following the news, David Hilditch's friends, colleagues, and supporters began expressing their gratitude to the former DUP MLA.

Friends, fans and colleagues pay tribute as David Hilditch dies from cancer

David Hilditch died after living for six decades

The 60-year-old former DUP Assembly member David Hilditch has received tributes from people of all political stripes after his death. On Sunday, November 5, Mr. Hilditch, who was undergoing cancer treatment, passed away suddenly.

This did not happen out of nowhere, as in September 2023, he announced that he was resigning as the MLA for East Antrim due to health issues.

According to The Sun, after the tragic incident, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson MP, the leader of the DUP, expressed his sympathies with the friends and family of his former colleague. He said:

"Despite David's battle with cancer, he served the people of East Antrim faithfully and only stepped back from elected office in September past."

Meanwhile, according to the Belfast Telegraph, Michelle O'Neill, the vice president of Sinn Fein, stated:

"I am very sorry to learn of the passing of former Assembly Member for East Antrim David Hilditch. Sincere condolences to his family, and party colleagues on their loss which will be felt deeply."

According to the same source, TUV head Jim Allister weighed in saying:

"David served the people of Carrickfergus with great devotion for decades, even in failing health. The fortitude with which he bore his illness was the mark of the man."

David and Stuart Hilditch were both quite active in their local football team, Carrick Rangers, according to the BBC. After the incident, the club declared itself "deeply saddened" by Mr. Hilditch's passing. It added that he had strong ties to the Carrickfergus community besides being a pillar for the club.

As Belfast Live reported, DUP Chairman Lord Morrow described David as an honorable, dependable, trustworthy, and loyal person.

A look into David Hilditch's political career

In 1998, David Hilditch was first elected to the Stormont Assembly. He was elected again in 2011, 2016, 2017, and 2022. He was also one of just three MLAs to maintain the position consistently from 1998 until 2023.

In 1991, David made his debut in the local government by winning a by-election in the Carrickfergus Borough Council's Castle District. He was elected Mayor in 1997 and served a second term as Mayor from 2004 to 2008 when he was a member of the Council.

He also held the position of Deputy Mayor from 1994 to 1996. Furthermore, in 1998, Mr. Hilditch was also elected to the Assembly, and he was re-elected each time after that.

In addition, he served on the Employment and Learning Committee and the Culture, Arts, and Leisure Committee during the 1998 - 2003 Assembly, where he was regarded as one of the top questioners.

He also served as the vice-chair of the Social Development Committee and as a member of the Employment and Learning and Standards and Privileges committees.