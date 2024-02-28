How did Dwelaniyah Robinson die? Christina Robinson claims the Bible told her 'she should chastise her child'

Trigger warning: The article contains details of a child's demise. Discretion is advised.

Dwelaniyah Robinson, aged three, was allegedly murdered by his mother after allegedly beating him with a cane and subjecting him to scalding hot water before striking his head, as reported by The Sun.

On November 5, 2022, at 05:22 pm, Dwelaniyah was pronounced dead after rushing to the hospital as his "eyes gone all weird" and "was not breathing," claimed his mother. The Sun also reported later investigation suggesting the cause of death being linked to severe physical chastisement, majorly head injury.

On Tuesday, February 27, 2024, Christina Robinson, the mother of the deceased, allegedly cited religious beliefs as justification for her actions and said, "Bible tells her that she should chastise her child," claimed the mother to the jury.

Tragic death of Dwelaniyah Robinson: Mother claims alleged Biblical guidance

On Saturday, November 5, 2022, at 04:09 pm, Christina called 112 and reported that her son was not breathing and his eyes had gone weird. She told paramedics that he had been eating cheese bap and collapsed suddenly. Dwelaniyah Robinson was rushed to hospital as his heart stopped, and later, at 05:22 pm, he was pronounced dead, as reported by The Sun.

The investigation reports suggest that the child died due to severe physical beating. As Prosecutor Richard Wright KC told Newcastle Crown Court, "The toddler lost his life due to alleged head injury."

The publication also reported that he had tramline bruising on his body and burn marks on at least 15 to 20 percent of the body due to scalding water, which his mother claims to have happened accidentally while in a shower. She did not feel it was necessary to treat it in the hospital as the "burnt marks were not that significant."

The jury told on February 27, 2024, that Christina admitted hitting Dwelaniyah Robinson with a weapon and claimed that her actions were guided by her interpretation of biblical teachings, stating that she believed she should "chastise her child."

However, The Sun reported that in November 2022, she denied murdering her son and also denied the cruelty charges. Opening the case on February 27, 2024, prosecutor, Mr Wright stated that,

"She deliberately immersed him in scalding water. She sought no treatment for his injuries. She allowed him to suffer in pain over several weeks, and then not once but twice, she inflicted head injuries upon him by forcibly shaking him so hard she damaged his brain, and that injury, in turn, caused his heart to stop."

He further added,

"A cane stained with his blood and with his body tissue attached to it was recovered from the family home. The defendant admits that she hit him with a weapon but says that she was allowed to do so because the Bible tells her that she should chastise her child."

The Sun reported that the postmortem examination of Dwelaniyah Robinson was proposed in court, and the jury was told that he had multiple alleged assault marks on his body, claiming it to be non-accidental. However, the toddler Dwelaniyah Robinson died because of a head injury, which also damaged his eyes.