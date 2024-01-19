"How you get caught in 360p?": Lil Boom Walmart video goes viral, sparks mass reactions online

Florida rapper Lil Boom has been trending on the internet due to a resurfaced post by the Ocala Police Department. On September 20, 2021, Ocala police shared three images of the rapper, who was a person of interest in a case and asked the public to help them identify him. They later succeeded with the identification and updated on the same.

At the time of the alleged occurrence, Boom, whose birth name is Shannon Juwan Adams, was 23 years old, as per the police records. The concerning incident was the alleged groping of a minor at a Walmart.

A video footage of the harassment recently surfaced on the internet, infuriating netizens. No Jumper posted the video on both Instagram and X, in which some people were seen reviewing the security footage, where Boom was caught in the act.

No Jumper's post claimed the rapper was accused of touching minors and taking pictures of women in the Walmart store. Since the quality of the footage captured in the video does not appear clear, one user wondered how Lil Boom got caught in 360p resolution.

Viral video footage of the rapper caught in the act sparks reactions online. (Image via Instagram/@nojumper)

Internet slams Lil Boom for viral Walmart video of touching minors

Viewers expressed their disgust at the rapper's behavior. Some said he should be registered as a s*x offender. Missouri-based rapper Janae Nierah Wherry, popularly known as Se*yy Red also commented under No Jumper's Instagram post on Lil Boom's Walmart video and called it "sick".

What exactly happened?

Reddit user @OldGuess7997 shared Lil Boom's arrest affidavit appearance form on the platform a few days ago, where the incident had been detailed. According to the document, the Ocala Police Department responded to the Walmart Supercentre located at 2600 SW 19th Avenue Road, Florida on September 19, 2021, after receiving a report of an alleged battery.

After arriving, the police spoke to Luis Quevedo Hernandez, who claimed his daughters were inappropriately touched by a man. Police spoke to his daughters, Natasha, 10, and Brislyn, 17. Natasha said the two were in the produce section of the supermarket while their family members were nearby.

A male then approached her and touched her b*ttocks with a grabbing motion. The male then moved on to her sister Brislyn and did the same before walking away. This ordeal was caught on the security footage which recently went viral online.

Robert Burton, a witness who was shopping in the same section at the time confirmed Natasha and Brislyn’s claims. After checking the video surveillance, the Ocala police officials saw the suspect approaching another Black female and touching her inappropriately as well. The suspect was later caught taking pictures of a young Hispanic female in the cosmetic section.

The police printed out photos of the man in question and sent them to the department for identification. Days later, after some investigation and identification, Lil Boom was finally caught and arrested on September 23.