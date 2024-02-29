“How does he get classy girls?”: Netizens envy A$AP Rocky’s photo with Salma Hayek at Milan Fashion Week

Salma Hayek, the Mexican-American actress attended the Bottega Veneta Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 presentation on February 24, 2024, in Milan, Italy. The actress had the internet talking after posting pictures with rapper A$AP Rocky at the event.

Salma showcased a carousel of snapshots from the fashionable function, where she posed alongside Rocky for several of the shots. She captioned the Instagram post made the next day,

"#BottegaVeneta AW24 ❤️ 🔥💥 @asaprocky @matthieu_blazy Sublime. Ps- With all the cacti 🌵 I felt at home 🏡"

The cactus joke was in reference to her birthplace, Coatzacoalcos, Mexico. Netizens took to social media to react to the pictures, quipping how the rapper is frequently in the company of classy women, seemingly mentioning his partner Rihanna.

A$AP Rocky attends Bottega Veneta Fashion Show alongside Salma Hayek

A$AP Rocky and Salma Hayek attended the Milan Fashion Week's presentation of the Bottega Veneta Womenswear Fall/Winter collection on Saturday. The Magic Mike's Last Dance actress took to Instagram to show the pictures of the event on Sunday, February 25, 2024.

Salma wore a bold cheetah-print midi skirt paired with a black top and black platform shoes from Bottega Veneta. She completed the look with a chic handbag and a few necklaces while opting for a simple make-up look, as per Just Jared. She wore her dark hair down, middle-parted in loose curls.

A$AP Rocky wore a dark grey dress shirt and a leather tie at the fashion show. However, the clothing that stole most of the attention was his leather jacket which could be described as a trench coat cut in half. The rapper paired the outfit with some matching trousers down below and a pair of calfskin loafers, as per British GQ.

A$AP Rocky's Bottega pieces of clothing are not available in stores or on their website yet. However, one can buy the aviators that he used as an accessory from the source. As per Just Jared, Salma Hayek attended the Milan Fashion Week show with her husband, Francois-Henri Pinault. The couple have been married since February 14, 2009. Other celebrities present at the event were Julianne Moore, James Blake, and Kate Moss.

Netizens shared their opinions about A$AP Rocky and Salma Hayek's pictures. Some complimented the unlikely pair, while others showed envy towards the rapper.

The day before the fashion event, Rocky and partner Rihanna were spotted enjoying a romantic day out together in Venice, as per Harper's Bazaar.

The pair have also partnered up for a new project, "the baddest lip balm out there." On January 4, 2024, they released the Lux Balm Ultra-Hydrating Cherry Lip Balm through Rihanna's makeup line Fenty Beauty. Rihanna shared in a press conference,

"We created the baddest lip balm out there! [This] is the ultimate effortless lip savior – it glides on like butter and delivers instant hydration. My lips are looking and feeling better than ever, and the packaging is so sleek it fits in any purse or pocket.'

The lip balm can be bought at Sephora's website.