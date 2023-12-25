"How the hell did they get into his bedroom?": Video of rapper Lefty SM's murder surfaces online

Months after Mexican rapper Juan Carlos Sauceda, who goes by the stage name Lefty SM, was murdered, an alleged surveillance video from the night of his shooting goes viral, leaving netizens questioning. On Saturday, September 2, 2023, the singer was fatally shot in Zapopan, Mexico.

As per a report from Vice, three gunmen broke into Juan's home and shot him in front of his wife. While initial reports suggested it was a case of robbery gone bad, Lefty SM's wife claimed it was a targeted attack.

Since then his death remained a mystery as fans continued to demand justice for one of the country's biggest rappers.

However, on Sunday, December 24, 2023, YouTuber Fabian Pasos shared an alleged surveillance clip from the unfortunate night on his channel @Mafiantv. The alleged video shows three men entering Lefty SM's bedroom much to the shock of the residents. The rapper's wife can be heard screaming as they drag the Por Mi Mexico out of the room.

Juan can be seen struggling with his assailants as his wife continues to scream. At one point he asks for mercy and even calls one of the intruders by name, Luis Carlos. The video ends abruptly. Along with the footage, Fabian shared a headshot of the alleged murderer, Luis Mario Placencia Novoa, stating:

"The Jalisco Prosecutor's Office knows that Lefty's murderer is Luis Mario Placencia Novoa and they do nothing to stop him."

In light of the alleged surveillance video, new questions surrounding Lefty SM's death surfaced.

"Definitely a setup": Internet users raise questions about Lefty SM's death, demand for justice

As news of the alleged surveillance footage from the night of Lefty SM's death went viral, fans were left baffled. Many wondered how the intruders broke into a well-secured home with some raising questions about whether his wife was involved.

They even claimed that the original goal of the assailants was not to murder Juan in his home. Some questioned the motive of Fabian, stating he was doing it for clout.

Here are some comments seen on X regarding the alleged footage:

More about Lefty SM's murder

Born in April 1992, Juan hails from San Luis Río Colorado, Mexico. He is known for his experimenting with multiple genres and bilingual lyrics. He has collaborated with several big names in the Mexican industry including Santa Fe Klan, Dharius, C-Kan, and MC Davo.

According to Mexican media outlets, the rapper was murdered around 10:50 pm, in a white car to take Lefty SM with them. When the singer disagreed, they shot him in the abdomen and leg. He was then rushed to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. He was 31.