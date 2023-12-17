How did Jack Axelrod die? Cause of death and all you need to know as Grey’s Anatomy actor dies aged 93

A piece of shocking news has come to light that Jack Axelrod, a celebrated actor known for his iconic portrayal of mob boss Victor Jerome on General Hospital and memorable guest appearances on Grey's Anatomy and My Name is Earl, has passed away at the age of 93.

Axelrod's representative, Jennifer Garland, confirmed that the veteran actor succumbed to natural causes on November 28 in Los Angeles.

Jack's representative, Jennifer Garland, told EW,

"I had the pleasure of spending a lot of time with him in his last years, as he had no immediate family. We spent much time outdoors, where Jack loved to sketch, read news articles, and recite Shakespearean sonnets."

Axelrod's career in the entertainment industry spanned several decades, leaving an indelible mark on both the big and small screens. One of his early onscreen roles was in Woody Allen's Bananas (1971), setting the stage for a prolific career that included notable films such as Hancock (2008), Super 8 (2011), and The Lone Ranger (2013).

Jack Axelrod's life and death, more details explored

As per reports, Jack Axelrod died of natural causes. He was born on January 25, 1930, in Los Angeles. Axelrod began his journey in the U.S. Army, serving as a corporal stationed in Germany from February 1953 to February 1955. After military service, he pursued architecture at UC Berkeley, eventually becoming a licensed architect in Washington.

However, his passion for acting led him to study under Uta Hagen at HB Studios in New York, marking the beginning of his impressive acting career.

Jack Axelrod's television credits were extensive and diverse, appearing in popular shows like Kojak, Hill Street Blues, Dallas, Dynasty, Night Court, and more. His versatility and talent earned him roles in various genres, showcasing his ability to captivate audiences with every performance.

One of Axelrod's most memorable roles was as mobster Victor Jerome on the ABC soap General Hospital from 1987 to 1989. Additionally, he left a lasting impression on Grey's Anatomy viewers in 2006-07 as Charlie Yost, a patient whose storyline touched the hearts of many.

Despite officially retiring in 2020 at 90, Jack Axelrod continued to work consistently throughout his career. He dedicated his knowledge and passion for acting as a theater faculty member at esteemed institutions like the University of Wisconsin, the University of Michigan, Boston University, and more. His influence extended to aspiring actors, as he served as a guest instructor at the Aaron Speiser Acting Studio in L.A.