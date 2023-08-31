How did Jacqueline Nunez die? Teen sentenced to 25 years in Piute High School sophomore’s murder

On Monday, August 28, Francisco Daniel Aguilar was sentenced to 25 years in the murder of his 16-year-old girlfriend, Jacqueline Nunez. The high school sophomore was reportedly gunned down by Aguilar approximately 200 miles from Salt Lake City, Utah. Aguilar, then 17 years old, is said to have killed Nunez after problems arose in their relationship.

As per East Idaho News, the presiding Utah Judge expressed discontent at Francisco Daniel Aguilar's statement about the murder. Aguilar claimed to the court that the murder had been an emotionally charged shooting.

However, Judge Marvin Bagley stated that it appeared premeditated, as Aguilar consciously armed himself and drove Jacqueline Nunez to a remote area. According to Fox News, the convicted killer, now 18 years old, was tried as an adult due to the severity of the crime.

Jacqueline Nunez's friend witnessed the murder

On January 8, 2023, Francisco Daniel Aguilar took his father's 9mm pistol before he drove Jacqueline Nunez to the vicinity of Black Hill, Utah. In an interview with law enforcement, Nunez's friend, McKall Taylor, said she had been concerned about the volatile nature of the victim's relationship with Aguilar. As a result, Taylor drove around the remote area to find the pair.

At approximately 9.55 am, Taylor found Nunez and Aguilar arguing near their car. Taylor said that when Nunez saw her, she ran towards her friend. In response, Aguilar shot Nunez in the leg to prevent her from fleeing. The suspect then fired at Taylor, who escaped the scene in her vehicle. As Taylor escaped, Aguilar reportedly approached a struggling Nunez before he fatally shot her.

An hour after authorities received the reports of shots fired, they detained Aguilar after a brief car chase. In his official statement regarding the murder, Aguilar claimed he had not intended to kill Jacqueline Nunez. The now 18-year-old claimed that he had only retrieved the pistol to scare her but ended up killing the victim out of impulse.

"My intention was not to use the weapon, that's what I'm saying your honor. I acted stupidly and out of anger," Aguilar said.

Despite Aguilar's claims, the Judge implied that the teen's reasoning was unconvincing. As a result, he was convicted of five counts, including first-degree aggravated murder.

Piute County Sheriff Marty Gleave expressed his satisfaction in response to the ruling.

“Justice was done today in our county. This has been an emotional case for this little county, and for all of the surrounding counties, as this 16-year-old girl was an athlete, a student, a friend and a sister and daughter who was loved by so many,” Sheriff Gleave said.

Aguilar reportedly said he accepted the ruling and hoped to serve his time in prison without incident.