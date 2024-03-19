How Jamie-Lynn Sigler taught Christina Applegate to set 'boundaries' amidst her MS diagnosis

In their new podcast, MeSsy, which premiered on March 19, Christina Applegate revealed how Jamie-Lynn Sigler taught her to set boundaries. The two actresses share a common disease, multiple sclerosis (MS), which is the topic of discussion in their debut episode.

The Sopranos actress Jamie-Lynn Sigler has been living with MS for almost two decades, which she hid from the public for a long time. Meanwhile, Applegate was diagnosed with MS while she was filming her Netflix series Dead To Me. She revealed how Sigler offered her advice on boundaries and navigating the workplace.

"One thing you said to me was, ‘Set your boundaries.’ If you hadn’t said that to me, I wouldn’t have been able to finish up the last season of my show and do it because you gave me that power,” Applegate said.

The MeSsy podcast is executive produced by Christina Applegate, Jamie-Lynn Sigler and Allison Bresnick, with new episodes dropping each week.

How Christina Applegate and Jamie-Lynn Sigler bonded over their MS diagnosis

After Christina Applegate was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2021, NSYNC singer and mutual friend Lance Bass connected her with Jamie-Lynn Sigler. The two have since bonded over their shared diagnosis to become fast friends, creating a podcast to discuss their life experiences together.

In an interview with PEOPLE magazine, Applegate revealed how Sigler helped her during the initial days of her diagnosis by giving her valuable advice. On that note, Sigler said:

"What I wanted to give her was tools and things that I've learned that have helped me. So first, I told her, ‘You need to set up your boundaries. You need to explain what you can, what you can't do so that there's not another layer of stress.’ And everybody wants to help... But you have to be able to explain what you need and what you don't need."

Applegate expressed her gratitude for Sigler's presence and help. She said about her friend:

"If I didn’t have her, I wouldn’t be able to do this life thing."

Eventually, the two decided to do a podcast together where they discuss many other things besides their diagnosis. When asked about the origin of the podcast idea, Applegate revealed:

"We would talk on the phone for two hours, and we'd be laughing and crying and we were like, 'This is helping us. Let's record this. Let's do it.'"

On their website, MeSsy is described as a weekly podcast where the actresses "self-reflect, learn, laugh, and grow through their own raw and often-times hilarious conversations with each other, friends, co-stars, and the people that keep them going through the messiness of life."

Christina Applegate and Jamie-Lynn Sigler revealed that with MeSsy, they hoped to help other people the way they helped each other. With its debut on March 19, 2024, future episodes will feature guests such as Edie Falco and Martin Short.