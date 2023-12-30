How did Lily Harley die? Parents leave pebbles on more than 55 beaches around the world in late daughter's memory

In a heartfelt tribute to their late daughter, Lily Harley, parents Emily Morton and Josh Harley, have sparked a global movement, leaving brightly painted pebbles on over 55 beaches around the world. Lily, a spirited four-year-old from Lincolnshire, England, succumbed to a rare grade 3 ependymoma brain tumor in March 2023 after a courageous year-long battle.

Before Lily's untimely passing, she expressed a simple wish – a sunny beach vacation with her family. Although the family couldn't fulfill that wish in person, the painted pebbles are their way of paying tribute to her.

Emily Morton revealed that the idea sprang from Lily's desire to travel.

"Leaving a pebble with her name on it is a way of taking her to all of the places we never got to," she expressed to SWNS.

These pebbles, adorned with Lily's name and the Instagram handle @lilyharleysbucketlist, have been left in various destinations, spanning from the Dominican Republic to Barcelona, Canada to Amsterdam, and beyond.

The endeavor is a collaborative effort with Lily's Rainbow Fund and OSCAR’s Pediatric Brain Tumor Charity. The Harley family, along with Lily's friends and supporters, has managed to send over 100 painted rocks to more than 60 locations globally, symbolizing Lily's enduring legacy.

Lily Harley died of rare type of cancer, know more about it

In January 2022, Lily Harley's life took an unexpected turn when she was diagnosed with Grade 3 Ependymoma, a rare type of cancer not commonly found in children. The child, who is from Lincolnshire, England, showed changes in her behavior during Christmas 2021. She seemed tired, and her nursery teachers noticed her head tilting to the left, making her off balance.

Lily Harley's mom, Emily, explained to the Mirror:

"We thought she was tired from the Christmas excitement. We sometimes look back and wish we realized sooner, but we didn’t know they were brain tumor symptoms."

Lily Harley subsequently underwent two lengthy surgeries, each lasting ten hours, at Sheffield Children's Hospital, Sheffield, to remove the tumor.

Over the course of a year, she endured multiple treatments, including a journey to Germany for 33 rounds of proton beam therapy over seven weeks.

Lily ultimately passed away on March 28, 2023.

Lily Harley's Rainbow Fund raised over $10,000 to support other children battling brain tumors

The funds generated from Lily's Rainbow Fund, which has already raised over $10,000, aim to support other children battling brain tumors. Morton emphasized,

"Nothing will bring Lily back, so we need to do what we can with our experience to try and ensure [that] as [few] families as possible go through this."

Lily's treatments took a toll on her, forcing her to relearn basic functions. Despite the challenges, Lily's indomitable spirit shone through, and her parents believe she would have wanted to help others in her situation.

Morton shared in the post,

"She was extremely bubbly and sociable, with everyone she met commenting on what an incredible and polite child she was."

As Lily's Rainbow Fund continues to spread awareness and support, Emily and Josh hope to create a lasting impact, turning their grief into a force for good.