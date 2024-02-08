How long have foxes lived in UK? Paul Gambaccini complaining about urban wildlife sparks meme fest online

Remarks regarding urban wildlife by renowned broadcaster Paul Gambaccini have ignited a viral storm across social media platforms. Gambaccini's comments on BBC Radio 4 Today sparked an online meme fest, highlighting the humorous and poignant relationship between humans and wildlife in urban settings.

Paul Gambaccini is an American-British radio and television presenter. He presents the Paul Gambaccini Collection on Radio 2, which airs on BBC. In a recent radio show on February 6, 2024, Paul and American actor Nick Robinson whined about foxes, as per Daily Mail.

As seen in the publication, Paul compared the rutting fox noise to a child being murdered. He said, "It's absolutely horrific."

In addition, foxes have been a part of the British landscape for centuries. Foxes have also adapted to various environments, including urban settings.

Paul Gambaccini's whinging about fox noises sets internet ablaze with urban wildlife humour:

On February 6, 2024, Paul, on his radio show, "The Paul Gambaccini Collection on Radio 2", persistently complained about foxes living in urban areas of London.

As per Daily Mail, he said the sound of rutting foxes wakes him up at night, on average, once or twice a week. To further explain it, he compared the noise to the sound of 'children being murdered'. He said,

"This sounds completely ridiculous to those who've never had to deal with this, but my husband had to go out in the middle of the night and break it up."

He further added,

"The following night, it happened again. I had to chase them away."

As seen in the publication, in a continuation of complaints about foxes, he said that sometimes they are treated to a less chilling sound. Paul mimicked the sound as "Meah, meah, meah," which netizens perceived as "moaning," as one tweeted on X,

Expand Tweet

"Paul Gambaccini moaning about London's foxes on @BBCr4today is like a city dweller moving to a country village & complaining about the bells."

Furthermore, Paul Gambaccini revealed,

"They're licking the neighbours' tyres. One of the neighbours got a bald tyre because [of] it."

The response to Gambaccini's remarks has been swift and varied on X, with netizens sharing photos and memes showcasing their encounters with foxes and other urban wildlife.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

What is the timespan of fox habitation in the UK?

Foxes in London are ubiquitous, blending into the urban landscape with ease. According to the London Wildlife Trust, the population of foxes in London has grown to 10,000. However, this is not yet an absolute count, as it can alter.

Foxes have an elusive and nocturnal nature. Therefore, they can be objectionable to some people. But as seen in London, foxes have become a prominent figure in the city. They appear in broad daylight and can be seen engaging in human activities such as taking London buses during the day.

Expand Tweet

It is speculated that foxes were present in Britain before the last ice age and they have been living there for thousands of years since recolonizing on their own. These adaptable creatures have made urban cities like London their home, thriving amidst the bustling streets and green spaces.

Catch a Breaking Bad actor in a brand new role HERE