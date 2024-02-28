How long have Gabourey Sidibe and Brandon Frankel been married? Relationship timeline explored as couple set to welcome twins

Oscar-nominated actress Gabourey Sidibe and her husband Brandon Frankel are soon to become parents of two. The American Horror Story actress took to her Instagram on February 27, 2024, to announce, "I'm pregnant!" She shared a series of photographs of herself in a bright pink dress posing with Frankel, showing off her bump, with the caption:

"We thought it was time to give our cats some responsibility so we’re giving them each a baby to take care of! Double the babies, double the cats, double the fun!! Twin Delivery coming soon! Twinty Twinty Four!!"

The post included two photos—one showing the soon-to-be parents pushing a twin stroller and in the other one the couple can be seen standing with Frankel cradling her bump. Gabourey Sidibe partnered with Babylist, a baby registry company, to announce the news.

Gabourey Sidibe and Brandon Franke were first linked together in 2019

Gabourey Sidibe, who was born in New York City to gospel and R&B singer Alice Tan Ray, became well-known for her role as the lead in the film Precious. Her role earned her numerous awards. Despite the limelight, she was never linked with anyone romantically.

As per Brandon's LinkedIn profile, he is the Head of Tour Marketing & Branding at 33 and West. He also owns the marketing and brand partnership agency, Contra Inc.

While it remains unclear when the pair met or began dating, the two were first linked together in May 2019 when Brandon uploaded a selfie of them on his Instagram account. He soon followed up with another snap of a smiling Sidibe with the caption:

"How can you not love this face? MY SUNSHINE gf."

The actress chose to keep her relationship under wraps until New Year's Eve. Come 2020, she did not hold back on gushing about her man. In her 2020 interview with the Daily Beast, she stated that she changed her attitude towards men after meeting Brandon. She stated:

"I was not going to care what they wanted from me. I was never going to offer them anything. I would not cook for men or take care of men. It's like a dumb thing I did for myself. And then very quickly after that I had a boyfriend."

At the time the couple were already dating for approximately 16 months. By November 2022, Brandon Frankel proposed and both took to social media to announce their engagement. In a post featuring Gabourey Sidibe showing off her ring, Frankel told his followers, "I asked my best friend to marry me, and she said 'YES!'"

While Brandon likes to keep a low profile, supporting his wife silently, his socials are flooded with pictures of Gabourey Sidibe and their two cats, Aaron and Derrell Jermaine Dupree.

In her December 2023 appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan, Sidibe told the hosts she was "married over a year ago." Elaborating that she is not a fan of weddings, the actress added they got married four months after their engagement.