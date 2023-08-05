How long were Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton together? Relationship explored as couple reportedly split

Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton reportedly separated after being together for five years. Having officially been in a relationship since 2018, the duo knew each other from the time they worked together in Bohemian Rhapsody. The film was directed by Bryan Singer and was successful at the box office with collections of $910 million.

The reports of Rami and Lucy's separation have been coming up ever since they discontinued making public appearances together. Inside sources of The Sun reportedly stated that Rami and Lucy split quietly earlier this year without letting anyone know about it. They said:

"Rami and Lucy split earlier this year without much fanfare. They were together for a long time but had grown apart. They are both moving on with their lives and are busy with work."

In addition, the source added that Malek has been enjoying his summer with his friends. He is being accompanied by Emma Corrin and reportedly had a great time at a concert of Bruce Springsteen, which was held at Hyde Park last month.

Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton had been romantically involved since their Bohemian Rhapsody days

Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton had been romantically linked since 2018 (Image via Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton were first seen together in Bohemian Rhapsody in 2018. The duo filmed for the project the previous year, after which they soon started making public appearances at the red carpet of various events related to the movie.

Malek and Boynton also attended a party in London the same year for the Alexachung Fantastic collection. After this, they were seen together in Minneapolis during a Super Bowl party, but they did not hint anything towards their relationship at the time. They even appeared at the Paris Fashion Week the same year.

The former couple disclosed in April 2018 that they were dating, and a source for Us Weekly revealed that Rami had been continuously meeting her.

During the 2019 Academy Awards, Rami Malek won an award in the category of Best Actor for his performance in Bohemian Rhapsody. Here, Lucy Boynton was seen accompanying him to the event. After accepting the award, Malek said:

"Lucy Boynton, you're the heart of this film."

Rami and Lucy next went together for the premiere of the Netflix show The Politician. Although the duo were not seen much during the Covid-19 pandemic, they attended the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London in July 2022. Moreover, before the reported split, the duo were seen together at the 2023 BAFTA Awards.

Rami Malek will next appear in The Amateur

Following the success of Chirstopher Nolan's Oppenheimer (2023), where Rami Malek played scientist David Hill, his next project is titled The Amateur, which is directed by James Hawes. The rest of the cast includes Adrian Martinez, Rachel Brosnahan, Caitriona Balfe, Laurence Fishburne, Holt McCallany, and Julianne Nicholson.

The storyline is taken from the novel of the same name by Robert Littell and is scheduled to be released in 2024. Filming for the project began in June this year, and it will reportedly continue after the end of the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike.