How many times has Robert De Niro been married ? All about his wives and children as actor welcomes new baby at 79

Robert De Niro has recently welcomed his seventh child. He is busy in the promotions of his upcoming film About My Father, and while speaking to ET Canada on May 9, 2023, he revealed that he is now a father of seven kids. He has tied the knot twice throughout his life. The update about the newest baby came when interviewer Brittnee Blair said that he has six kids.

In response, De Niro revealed that he recently had another baby, adding:

“I mean, there’s no way around it with kids. I don’t like to have to lay down the law and stuff like that. But, [sometimes] you just have no choice.”

De Niro continued by saying that just like him, any parent would like to do the right thing for their kids by giving them the "benefit of the doubt." The actor’s representative confirmed that although he has welcomed another child, detailed information about the child’s mother is not available.

A brief overview of Robert De Niro's six older children as he welcomes his seventh baby

In 1976, Robert De Niro first exchanged vows with actress Diahnne Abbott, who is also an actress and singer. The duo became the parents of a son named Raphael in the same year.

Following his separation from Abbott, Robert was romantically linked to model Toukie Smith and they welcomed twins, Julian and Aaron. He then tied the knot with actress and singer Grace Hightower in 1997 and they had a son named Elliot in 1998.

Here are more details about De Niro’s children:

Drena De Niro

Born on September 3, 1971, Drena has been featured in different films like Great Expectations, Joy, A Star Is Born, and Love & Orgasms. She has also been a spokesperson for the Kageno Orphan Sponsorship Program.

Raphael De Niro

Raphael De Niro was born following Robert De Niro’s marriage to Diahnne Abbott. Raphael is a real estate broker and has also tried his luck in acting by appearing in a few films.

Julian Henry and Aaron Kendrick De Niro

Julian and Aaron were born during Robert’s relationship with Toukie Smith. Their current profession remains unknown as they have preferred to stay away from the spotlight compared to the rest of De Niro’s kids.

Elliot De Niro

Just like Julian and Aaron, Elliot also keeps his personal life away from the spotlight. However, there have been reports that he is on the autism spectrum.

Helen Grace De Niro

Helen was born in 2011 and similar to Julian, Aaron, and Elliot, Helen has not been spotted making any public appearances in all these years.

In brief, about Robert De Niro

Robert De Niro made his debut in 1965 with the French drama film, Three Rooms in Manhattan. He gained recognition for his performances in films like Taxi Driver, Awakenings, Cape Fear, and others and was also nominated at the Academy Awards for the same.

He continued to appear in various other commercially successful films and the 1993 crime drama film, A Bronx Tale, marked his debut as a film director. He has also been featured in a few TV shows like Sesame Street, Saturday Night Live, Extras, 30 Rock, The Wizard of Lies, and more.

