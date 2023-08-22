On Monday, August 21, Michigan authorities found two 14-day-old twins who had allegedly been abducted in Livonia. At 5:54 am on that day, the twins were reported missing after they were supposedly kidnapped by two unknown women. At 9:30 am, the boys were found after they were dropped off by an unknown individual at Detroit's 9th Precinct.

Expand Tweet

The abduction of the two twins currently remains under police investigation. After their recovery, the infants, identified as Montana Alexander Bridges and Matthew Jace Bridges, were deemed to be healthy in a local hospital. No arrests have been made in the incident, and the motive behind the kidnapping currently remains unknown.

The timeline of the Livonia infant abductions

Just before 6 am on Monday, Michigan authorities issued an Amber Alert in connection with the abduction of Montana and Matthew Bridges around 10:30 pm Sunday, August 20. As per ClickonDetroit, there have been claims that the children were taken from a Quality Inn hotel on Plymouth Road, near Merriman and Middlebelts.

Expand Tweet

According to Fox2Detroit, the mother of the children had supposedly left them with "friendly acquaintances" and returned to find that they were gone. It has not been confirmed whether the acquaintances are considered suspects in the abduction. At 10:30 pm, the boys' mother reportedly discovered that the children were missing. However, the official report on the missing infants was only released by Livonia authorities in the early hours of Monday.

Police believed that the missing Livonia twins might be with two unidentified African American suspects, as per local Detroit news outlets, who left Livonia's Quality Inn Hotel in a black Jeep Grand Cherokee. The vehicle, which had chrome trim around the passenger seat windows, reportedly had a Michigan license plate that read EHD 1130.

The suspects were caught on surveillance cameras in hooded sweatshirts and dark trousers. Montana and Matthew Bridges were only in diapers at the time of their abduction, as per the outlets.

In the wake of the incident, the infants' grandmother, Lolita Vann, said that a woman had reached out to her daughter on Facebook, offering "different types of resources because she was a new mom." Vann added that the woman had offered to help the boys' mother by taking care of them. The grandmother of two believes that this woman may have orchestrated the kidnapping.

"As far as I know, my daughter and her family was at a hotel staying because their home had gotten broken into. A lady reached out to my daughter via Facebook saying that she could help my daughter with diapers; she needed a place to stay, different types of resources because she was a new mom."

"She came to the hotel last night to give my daughter some gift cards to buy diapers, formula, things of that nature. My daughter went downstairs to get something from the vending machine, came back and the children were gone," Vann said.

Expand Tweet

At 9:30 pm on Monday, officers were surprised to discover the missing Livonia twins at the Detroit precinct. The children were rushed to a local hospital, where they were evaluated for any signs of injury. However, medical officials ultimately deemed them unharmed. Authorities have not released any further details about the incident.