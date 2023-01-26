How much are Faster Horses tickets? Lineup, where to buy, dates, venues and all about the 2023 edition 

The Faster Horses Festival confirmed its lineup for the three-day country music festival at Michigan International Speedway.

Fans can purchase tickets, including campsite packages, as they go on sale on February 10, 2023, at 10 a.m. ET on the festival's website. Campsite Renewals will begin on January 30, 2023, at 10 am ET. The Alumni Pre-sale starts on February 7, 2023, at 10 am ET via the festival's official website.

Faster Horses Festival @faster_horses We miss you already! Is it time to start counting down to next year yet? We miss you already! Is it time to start counting down to next year yet? https://t.co/qe0O129cVC

Festival Passes do not include camping or parking. The ticket price for general admission is $249 plus applicable Taxes & Fees. The VIP passes range from $399 to $729 with applicable Taxes & Fees.

The ticket limit per household is 8 GA Festival Passes, 6 VIP Meadow, 6 VIP Tack Room, 6 VIP Tack Room Reserved Passes, and 8 Campsites.

Faster Horses Festival: Lineups, Dates, Locations, and more

The festival's headliners include Luke Bryan, the Zac Brown Band, and Shania Twain. Dustin Lynch, Dwight Yoakam, Billy Currington, Dylan Scott, and Blanco Brown are among the other musicians on the bill. Ray Wylie Hubbard will also perform a special set.

The 10th anniversary of the Faster Horses Festival will take place from July 14 to 16, 2023, in the hills of Brookline, Michigan.

The event offers camping and games, among others for the attendees

No COVID tests or vaccinations will be needed for entry. The festival will have a security check at each of its checkpoints. Attendees will have to go through the checkpoints. For more details, fans can visit the Festival Pass or Camping page so they know where to enter when they come out to see the festival coordinators.

Although there will be no public transportation to the festival, trams will travel between the festival site and all campgrounds except M-50, Westgate, Irish Hill Premium RV, and VIP Camping.

Peytan Porter @PeytanPorter Can’t wait to play my first Coming to an international speedway near you, Michigan.Can’t wait to play my first @faster_horses this July!!! Passes on sale Feb. 10th, see you there :) Coming to an international speedway near you, Michigan. 🏁😚 Can’t wait to play my first @faster_horses this July!!! Passes on sale Feb. 10th, see you there :) https://t.co/oxJJmr1Cwk

For attendees' safety, there are a limited number of festival passes and camping that the event can sell. The Faster Horses festival welcomes all ages to Faster Horses. However, children aged 6 and under can enter for free.

The first edition of the Faster Horses festival took place in 2013 and had headliners such as Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, and Dierks Bentley.

In 2022, Eric Church, Tim McGraw, and Morgan Wallen headlined the festival.

Fans who have queries about the festival can reach out to the festival team at [email protected] as they will be assisting them with all the information. They can additionally out more information on the festival's website.

Poll : 0 votes