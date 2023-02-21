How old is Chris Appleton? Age difference with Lukas Gage explored as pictures send fans into a frenzy

Celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton and actor Lukas Gage have sent fans into a frenzy after making their romance Instagram official.

On February 20, the 39-year-old took to his Instagram to share a series of pictures with 27-year-old Gage from their tropical getaway to Punta de Mita, Mexico at The St. Regis Punta Mita Resort.

The first picture of the carousel shows the duo sitting on a four-wheeler while on a hiking trail. Another photo features a sun-kissed selfie taken by Lukas Gage where the two can be seen enjoying their time on the shore of the Pacific Ocean.

Chris Appleton and Lukas Gage's pictures together come after a source confirmed their romance to news outlet JustJared.

Internet reactions on Chris Appleton and Lukas Gage's new pictures

Chris Appleton, who is 39, and Lukas Gage, who is 27, have an age difference of 12 years.

After pictures of Chris Appleton and Lukas Gage's vacation went viral over the internet, fans were surprised by the new couple. Several fans stated that they hadn't expected Gage and Appleton to date but were incredibly happy for them.

justine @infernalgleek lukas gage and chris appleton dating is not on my 2023 bingo card lol lukas gage and chris appleton dating is not on my 2023 bingo card lol

Going Straight🚫🏳️‍🌈 @retlredhoe LUKAS GAGE AND CHRIS APPLETON HELP LUKAS GAGE AND CHRIS APPLETON HELP

mike :) 🪞🪩 @sweetlovejosh LUKAS GAGE IS DATING CHRIS APPLETON WAIT THATS MY MANS?!? LUKAS GAGE IS DATING CHRIS APPLETON WAIT THATS MY MANS?!?

kevin @alrightkoko do NOT tell me lukas gage is dating chris appleton do NOT tell me lukas gage is dating chris appleton

Screenshot of internet users reacting to Appleton and Lukas Gage's vacation pictures.

Screenshot of an internet user reacting to Appleton and Lukas Gage's vacation pictures.

Screenshot of internet users reacting to Appleton and Lukas Gage's vacation pictures.

Screenshot of an internet user reacting to Appleton and Lukas Gage's vacation pictures.

Screenshot of internet users reacting to Appleton and Lukas Gage's vacation pictures.

What we know about Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton

Appleton, a celebrity hairstylist, has been working with A-listers since 2010. He has frequently collaborated with stars like Kim Kardashian, Katy Perry, Ariana Grande, Dua Lipa, Jennifer Lopez, and Khloe Kardashian, among others.

Before Gage, Appleton was in a relationship with actor Derek Chadwick. The duo began dating in 2018 but broke up privately. He is also a father to two kids whom he shares with his ex-partner Katie Katon.

Meanwhile, Gage began his acting career in 2013 when he appeared on an episode of Enlightened as a therapy group member. His acting credits include Satellite Beach, I Didn't Do It, The Millionaires, Confess and American Vandal. The 27-year-old has also made appearances in Assassination Nation, Class of Lies, Deadcon, The One That Likes You, and Veronica Mars.

However, he rose to fame with his roles in Euphoria, The White Lotus, Gossip Girl, You, and Fargo.

Gage was reportedly dating producer and writer Phoebe Fisher. Several fans had also speculated his involvement with actress Maude Apatow before he made his relationship with Appleton Instagram official.

Poll : 0 votes