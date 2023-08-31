How old is Gabby Barrett's husband? Family life explored as country singer set to welcome her 3rd child

Gabby Barrett and Cade Foehner are set to become parents for the third time. The duo already have two other kids, born in 2021 and 2022. Gabby and Cade tied the knot in 2019. Cade has participated in various singing reality shows and is 27 years old.

Gabby revealed the news of her pregnancy through Instagram with a lineup of three pictures. The caption stated:

"Swipe for a surprise. #livingthedream."

The first picture featured a black box in front of the camera as the couple sat in the background. In the following image, the black box featured the words "Baby #3." Towards the end, Gabby was spotted holding an ultrasound machine on her belly.

Gabby Barrett is a mother of two children and married to Cade Foehner

Gabby Barrett and Cade Foehner have been married since 2019. Cade is also a musician, like his wife. He has appeared as a contestant on The Voice and American Idol. He is also a band member of Lost Crowes.

Gabby and Cade first met in 2018 when they participated in American Idol Season 16. Gabby and Cade then got engaged in 2019. Speaking to People, Foehner said he had been planning the proposal for a long time.

"It's getting harder and harder to be apart. Doing all the traveling we have to do, sometimes we have to go a month without seeing each other. That's a little much for me, so I decided to go ahead and do this thing!"

In October 2019, Gabby and Barrett exchanged vows in a wedding ceremony attended by around 100 guests. They were expecting their first child in 2020, and Gabby was showing off her baby bump at the ACM Awards the same year. The duo had a daughter named Baylah May in January 2021.

Gabby revealed in May last year that she was pregnant for the second time. She shared a video of her ultrasound at the time. The pair celebrated their third anniversary in October 2022, and in the same month, they welcomed a son named Augustine Boone Foehner.

Gabby and Cade frequently share pictures on Instagram featuring them together. They celebrated Valentine's Day on February 14 this year and shared a throwback picture on Instagram.

Gabby Barrett has released only one album in her career

Gabby Barrett gained recognition after her participation in American Idol Season 16. Her first single, I Hope, was released in 2019, and it reached the 74th spot on the Billboard Hot 100.

Her debut album, Goldmine, was released in 2020 and received a similar response to her first song. The Good Ones, Footprints on the Moon, Pick Me Up, and Glory Days are a few more singles she has released.

Barrett has also received a few accolades at the CMT, ACM, and Billboard Music Awards.