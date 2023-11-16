How old was Isis Freitas? Health issue explored as Brazilian model dies aged 22

Brazilian actress and model Isis Freitas, aged 22, passed away on Sunday, November 12, 2023, after she was rushed to the hospital in serious condition. The news of her death was confirmed by the talent agency LMA Producoes. They expressed deep sorrow and condolences to her friends and family.

The cause of her demise wasn't officially disclosed at the time of writing but netizens are speculating that she passed away after contracting tuberculosis. Isis Freitas began her career as a model before she transitioned to acting where she performed in various plays and appeared in advertisements for cosmetic brands.

The model's agency, LMA Producoes released a statement after her death announcing the same.

"On behalf of the entire team of actors and staff at LMA, our sincere condolences to all her friends and family. We are united in solidarity for this irreparable loss," the statement added.

When prominent people from the Brazilian show business saw the news of Isis Freitas' death, they began paying tributes to her.

Actor Isis Freitas' cause of death wasn't officially revealed

According to The Sun, Isis Frietas died because of tuberculosis but the same wasn't confirmed by her agency or her family. The model was supposedly rushed to the hospital in a serious condition on Sunday, November 12, 2023. She was laid to rest at Sao Francisco Xavier Cemetery in Rio de Janeiro on Monday, November 13, 2023.

Tuberculosis, often called TB, is an air-borne infection that spreads when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or spits. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), it is a preventable and curable disease. People with TB may experience symptoms like persistent coughing, chest pain, weakness, weight loss, and fever.

It can be treated with antibiotics and in many countries, efforts are being made to raise awareness and offer treatment to control the deadly spread of tuberculosis.

Popular people from the Brazilian showbiz industry paid tribute to Isis Freitas

Several celebrities including actress Larissa Manoela, influencer Lucas Neto, and soap opera actor Matheus Dias, mourned the loss of Isis Freitas. They shared posts online for her and paid tribute to her.

Larissa Manoela expressed her shock and paid tribute to Isis, describing her as a young, sweet, talented, and affectionate girl. In a heartfelt message, Matheus Dias, remembered Isis for her captivating smile, infectious laughter, sweet voice, and beauty, even comparing her to the sun. He expressed the pain of her sudden departure but hoped she would find peace in a brighter place.

Several models and a modeling pioneer passed away in the recent past

It is worth noting that Isis isn't the first model or person from the industry to have passed away in the recent past. Japanese model Ruychell and the former president of IMG Models, Ivan Bart passed away in the last few months.

Ruychell was found dead at the office of the agency and the news of her death came to light on July 13, 2023. Multiple people suspected that it was a case of suicide but the cause of her death wasn't confirmed.

Ivan Bart, the former president of IMG Models, passed away at the age of 60. He was the person who launched the careers of Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell, Ashley Graham, and the Hadid sisters, among several others. He passed away in October 2023, and the news of his demise left the fashion fraternity in utter shock.