How old is Jacob VanZant? Missing Lodi, CA man's vehicle with remains found weeks later

Jacob VanZant went missing on February 17, 2023, near a Lodi restaurant. The search for the 24-year-old came to an end last week when a volunteer group found a car submerged in a San Joaquin County slough on Saturday, April 15, 2023.

His family said that remains were also found inside the car, and those are believed to be those of Jacob VanZant. However, officials have not officially identified the body yet.

Jacob VanZant was last seen at the Shangri La Asian Bistro & Sushi Bar on February 17, 2023. He was last seen wearing a dark hoodie, dark jeans, and black boots, and driving a Honda Pilot with license plate 5JBC311. It is reported that he went missing after taking takeout for his longtime girlfriend, Celestial Riate.

However, he was unable to pay because he lost his debit card, but he told staff that he’d be back to take care of his bill.

Search group believes Jacob VanZant's car crash was an accident

Jacob VanZant was 24 years old and from Stockton. His vehicle, a white Honda Pilot, was located 18 feet underwater and 150 feet away from shore at the end of Eight Mile Road between Lodi and Stockton.

Adventures With Purpose (AWP), which specializes in underwater search and recovery missions, found VanZant's car. AWP said that the human remains that were found inside the car are believed to be those of Jacob Vanzant.

AWP also shared a video of the search for Jacob on YouTube, where they said that their search effort was built on progress from a private investigator.

The search group further believes that the car crash was an accident, as VanZant's car was found at the end of a road that leads into the water if one is not paying attention.

AWP also shared that they had become involved after Jacob's family reached out to them. They added that he reportedly had some alcoholic drinks while waiting for his food order and was seen driving "a little erratic" afterward.

Jacob's family said that his disappearance was out of the blue. His sister, Jessica Alonzo, said that he went to work every day, paid his bills, and was picking up dinner for his loved ones when he was last seen.

Alonzo further said,

"I know he’s an adult, and I know it’s possible that he walked off on his own but that’s not what’s going on here. My brother just wouldn’t leave us without saying anything."

Jacob's family had been searching for him since February, and now they have something in their hands. Police have said that they are currently investigating the remains found in the car and are looking to see if they are those of Jacob.

