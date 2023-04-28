How old is Jermarcus Jernigan? Officials arrest suspect in the murder of Koko Da Doll

More than a week after black trans woman Koko Da Doll was violently gunned down, Atlanta Police announced the arrest of a suspect in connection with the incident. On Thursday, April 27, police said they had arrested Jermarcus Jernigan in the fatal shooting of black transgender woman Rasheed Williams, who performed under the stage name Koko Da Doll.

Jermarcus Jernigan, a 17-year-old from Atlanta, is accused of shooting Koko Da Doll at an address near a shopping center in southwest Atlanta on April 18.

Jerome Trammel, MBA @MrJeromeTrammel



17 year old Jermarcus Jernigan has turned himself in for the murder of trans woman Rasheeda Williams AKA KoKo Da Doll.



This isn't justice yet, we have to make sure his sentence reflects the vicious murder. Prayers to her family & friends! BREAKING NEWS:17 year old Jermarcus Jernigan has turned himself in for the murder of trans woman Rasheeda Williams AKA KoKo Da Doll.This isn't justice yet, we have to make sure his sentence reflects the vicious murder. Prayers to her family & friends! #BlackTransLivesMatter

While police have yet to disclose the circumstances behind the arrest, they said the teen was taken into custody without incident after investigators secured arrest warrants for murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm against the suspect.

Jermarcus Jernigan turns himself in after killing Koko Da Doll

Jerome Trammel, MBA @MrJeromeTrammel



Koko Da Doll was shot & killed here in ATL, she’s the 2nd trans woman murdered in less than 2 weeks in the city.



My trans sisters, be careful. You won't see much news coverage. There are no suspects in custody for either murders. TRIGGER WARNING:Koko Da Doll was shot & killed here in ATL, she's the 2nd trans woman murdered in less than 2 weeks in the city.My trans sisters, be careful. You won't see much news coverage. There are no suspects in custody for either murders. #BlackTransLivesMatter 🏳️‍⚧️

As per NBC News, on Wednesday, April 26, a 17-year-old male, identified as Jermarcus Jernigan, turned himself in after authorities obtained a warrant for his arrest in connection to the death of Koko Da Doll, aka Rasheeda Williams.

Williams, 35, was killed in the shooting on April 18 at around 10:40 p.m. Williams rose to prominence after appearing in the "Kokomo City" documentary at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2023.

While officials did not identify the victim by name at the time, they said that officers responded to a shooting report at an address near a shopping center and found the injured person unresponsive. The victim, who officials described as "not alert, conscious, or breathing," was pronounced dead at the scene.

Atlanta Police Department @Atlanta_Police The Atlanta Police Department(APD) is actively investigating three violent crimes involving transgender women this year. While these individual incidents are unrelated, we are very aware of the epidemic-level violence black and brown transgender women face in America. The Atlanta Police Department(APD) is actively investigating three violent crimes involving transgender women this year. While these individual incidents are unrelated, we are very aware of the epidemic-level violence black and brown transgender women face in America. https://t.co/GOH6gOZCa7

In a statement on Twitter at the time, officials said that they were investigating three violent crimes involving transgender women who were violently killed this year. While officials did not say if they thought this was a targeted attack against the trans community, they did acknowledge that there is increasing violence against transgender people in Georgia. They said:

"While these individual incidents are unrelated, we are very aware of the epidemic-level violence black and brown transgender women face in America."

Before she was killed, Koko Da Doll was awaiting the nationwide release of a forthcoming documentary on transgender women, "Kokomo City," which highlighted the "stories of four black transgender s*x workers in New York City and Georgia," as per the film's website.

Shortly after she was killed, the director of the documentary, D. Smith, made an Instagram statement:

"On Tuesday night, Rasheeda Williams was shot and killed in Atlanta. Rasheeda, aka Koko Da Doll, was the latest victim of violence against Black transgender women.”

Smith added:

“I created Kokomo City because I wanted to show the fun, humanized, natural side of Black trans women. I wanted to create images that didn't show the trauma or the statistics of the murder of Transgender lives."

While authorities are yet to disclose additional information on the incident, they said that the 17-year-old will be charged as an adult under Georgia law.

