How old was Jesus "Chuy" Garcia’s daughter? Tributes pour in as Democratic Illinois congressman’s foster child passes away

On Tuesday, April 4, Illinois Rep. Jesus "Chuy" Garcia announced on Twitter that his "beloved" 28-year-old daughter Rosa Garcia had passed away the previous night. The cause of her death was not immediately announced.

The congressman shared that their family was left completely crestfallen by Rosa's death. He revealed that she had been in the foster care system before joining their family as a young girl. Chuy added:

“We did our best to provide a stable, loving, and welcoming home for her. Our family asks for privacy and welcomes your thoughts and prayers during this most difficult time.”

As stated by The Chicago Sun-Times, Rosa was Chuy and Evelyn’s youngest daughter amongst three children.

Chuy has been a mainstay of Chicago politics for more than 30 years. He served in the Illinois Senate for about six years between 1993 and 1999 and has also been a City Council member in Chicago from 1986 to 1993. Many of Jesus "Chuy" Garcia’s fellow politicians offered their heartfelt messages and condolences at the news of his daughter’s demise.

Tributes pour in for Jesus "Chuy" Garcia's late daughter Rosa Garcia

Many people shared their condolences after Chuy Garcia's announcement tweet and prayed for his family. Some also expressed sorrow over the fact that Rosa was too young to leave the world this soon. A few people who are parents themselves empathized with the congressman at the loss of his child.

Many, who do not agree with Chuy Garcia's political views, also shared their words of comfort for the 66-year-old Congress Representative and wished him and his family peace.

Richard E Hagen 🇺🇸 @RichardEHagen1 @RepChuyGarcia I would like to express my condolences on the passing of your daughter. It is horrible for any parent to go through such a thing. I may not agree with you on the mayoral race, but that does not mean that I do not wish you comfort and well being in such a difficult time.

Waverley Wray @WaverleyWray

Of your loss.

I disagree with you in every way but want you to be comforted you did everything you could.

Waverley Wray @WaverleyWray @RepChuyGarcia I saw this and felt the sadness Of your loss. I disagree with you in every way but want you to be comforted you did everything you could. I'm sorry.

Sawyer @flippersrevenge @RepChuyGarcia 28 is awfully young not to have a reason behind it.

Yasmine Taeb @YasmineTaeb @RepChuyGarcia I'm so incredibly sorry for your immense loss, Congressman. Keeping you and your family in my thoughts and prayers

ViperTwoSix @vipertwosix @RepChuyGarcia My deepest sympathies to you, your family, and to all whose lives Rosa touched, Congressman.

DNonya @DNonya1 @RepChuyGarcia The loss of a child at any age is the hardest pain ever to endure...children are supposed to bury their parents not the other way around. Prayers of God's peace & comfort to your entire family 🙏💔

Skedadler @Skedadler1 @RepChuyGarcia We love our babies so damn much; the one we birthed, and the ones who joined our families. I'm so very sorry for your loss, we can give everything we have and still suffer unbearable losses. Love & peace be with your family.

RonaldTooTall (@ [email protected] ) @RonaldTooTall @RepChuyGarcia Sincere condolences on the loss of your daughter. May the happy memories of your time together provide some comfort to you and your family.

Lady Winchester @Dawn1900

Lady Winchester @Dawn1900 @RepChuyGarcia Absolutely heartbreaking 💔 My condolences to the entire Garcia Family 🙏🏼

Rhys @Rhys604 @RepChuyGarcia I am so sorry for your deep, unimaginable loss. You'll be in our thoughts during this devastating time. ❤️

Shaun 🇺🇸 🦋 @shaunghtx @RepChuyGarcia Praying for you and your family, Congressman. Thank you for fostering and adopting and providing Rosa with a forever family.

Brandon Johnson, who won the Chicago Mayoral runoff on Tuesday, also shared his condolences for the untimely death of Jesus "Chuy" Garcia’s daughter.

Brandon Johnson @Brandon4Chicago My deepest condolences go out to Rep. Garcia during this difficult time. The loss of a child is a tragedy that no parent should ever endure. I hope that in the midst of this profound sorrow, Rep. Garcia and his family find comfort in the memories of Rosa's kindness and spirit.

Rep. Jesus "Chuy" Garcia and Paul Vallas, the CEO of Chicago Public Schools, both ran against Brandon in a bid to become the next mayor of Chicago. Paul also offered his comfort to the Garcia family on Twitter.

Paul Vallas @PaulVallas My heart goes out to Congressman Garcia as he grieves the horrific loss of his daughter Rosa. My prayers are with the Garcia family during this time.

Rep. Jesus "Chuy" Garcia was elected to Congress in 2018 and has since represented Illinois’s Fourth Congressional District. He ran for mayor of the Windy City twice. However, Chuy failed to qualify as Chicago's next mayor for Tuesday’s runoff as he received about 14% of the general election vote on February 28.

According to the Chicago Tribune, Chuy Garcia spoke about his fears over his son, Samuel Garcia’s involvement in street gangs during his mayoral election bid earlier in 2023. He said:

“I nearly lost my son to the gangs. We can’t afford to lose one more kid.”

Jesus "Chuy" Garcia has been one of the most influential Latin-American politicians in the United States. In November 2022, when he announced his campaign for Chicago’s mayor, many predicted that he would be a top contender.

However, some of his supporters lined up behind the other runners, Brandon Johnson and Paul Vallas. Chuy Garcia landed in fourth place with a 14% vote in Tuesday’s election results, which was one slot behind former mayor Lori Lightfoot, who got a 17% vote.

