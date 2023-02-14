How old was Larry Haynes? Netizens pay tribute as surf photographer passes away

Well-known surf photographer Larry Haynes recently passed away on February 9 at the age of 61. Before his death, he was filming a wave and was on a paddleboard with his friends in Hawaii. After he completed filming the shot, he had a heart attack and collapsed in the parking lot of Laniakea beach in Hawaii.

One of the lifeguards called Larry’s friend Brian Bielmann to give his paddleboard to his family. A GoPro was also discovered on it, which featured Larry’s final moments as he was recording the wave.

Darrin 🇺🇸 @dazdix One of the greatest water cinematographers and legend in and out of the water has left us forever. RIP Larry Haynes. One of the greatest water cinematographers and legend in and out of the water has left us forever. RIP Larry Haynes. https://t.co/c5OY9zxfDF

"Until we meet again" - Netizens pay tribute to Larry Haynes

Musician David Elecciri Jr. shared a post on Instagram and mentioned that Larry Haynes suffered a heart attack after surfing at Laniakea Beach. David mentioned that Larry invited him to lunch a few hours before the tragic incident took place. The post read:

“These were the last messages he sent me before heading out for his surf. You just never know.. RIP Larry Haynes of you know Larry, then you know he was as strong and as real as they come. Loved by all..”

David added that Larry helped shoot a video titled Rize when they went to Mauna Kea together in 2018. He added:

“Such a legend in everyday.. he may be gone in the physical form but his spirit, presence, artwork and legacy will live forever.. until we meet again brother Larry!”

Several others familiar with Larry’s work took to social media to pay tribute to him as soon as they heard about his demise.

Sumner @renmusb1 Just weeks after filming water shots at the Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational, Larry Haynes unexpectedly died after a surfing session on Thursday. After a stand-up paddleboarding session at Hawaii’s Laniakea Beach, Haynes collapsed in the parking lot. Just weeks after filming water shots at the Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational, Larry Haynes unexpectedly died after a surfing session on Thursday. After a stand-up paddleboarding session at Hawaii’s Laniakea Beach, Haynes collapsed in the parking lot.😢 https://t.co/XjzjQhi5Y7

Lane Davey @2ndReefPipe Smaller 2-3 maybe occ 4, no pipe, Gums sandbar starting to go beneath sea level but kinda windy for sandbars, it looked fun yesterday afternoon RIP Larry Haynes Smaller 2-3 maybe occ 4, no pipe, Gums sandbar starting to go beneath sea level but kinda windy for sandbars, it looked fun yesterday afternoon RIP Larry Haynes😇

Larry Haynes filmed surf competitions including the World Surf League

Larry Haynes gained recognition as a cinematographer in the 80s and was known for recording surfing events. He was famous for his work on the series Fluid Combustion in 1994 which aired several sequels as well.

Haynes also filmed the demise of a number of surfers Malik Joyeux in 2005 and Kirk Passmore in 2015. He was later featured in the Outside magazine.

Larry Haynes was known for his work in a few films

According to his friend Tristan Boxford's Facebook post, Larry was passionate about filming activities that took place in the water. Another friend, John Bilderback, penned down a note about his journey in his career and hailed his "unshakable attitude."

He wrote:

“From a kid with a cheap video camera at Velzyland to being the most dominant cinematographer in the ocean. Any ocean. He constantly set the standard for hard work, fearless positioning and an unshakable attitude.”

In 2015, he launched a production company called Fluid Vision Productions, Inc. He also worked in the camera and electrical department on the sets of the film Chasing Mavericks, which was released in 2012.

He was a cinematographer for a variety of different projects including Underwater Universe, Big Wave Hellmen, and Chasing Monsters: El Nino. He also filmed various surfing competitions like the World Surf League.

