How old is Michael Arkinson? Rookie cop who arrested Justin Timberlake goes viral after being named 'Officer of the Year'

Michael Arkinson, the Sag Harbor cop who arrested Justin Timberlake for driving while intoxicated (DWI) last year, has been named the police department's "Officer of the Year." According to The Sag Harbor Express (published February 25), the honor was handed out at a ceremony held at Southampton Kiwanis Club on January 31.

Per the outlet, Chief Rob Drake handed the award to Arkinson for making "an immediate impact within the department and the community" despite being a rookie. He further stated that Arkinson led their department in most arrests and summonses.

Arkinson joined the Sag Harbor Police Department in March 2024, when he was 23 (currently 24 years old). He was three months into his role when he arrested the singer.

For the unversed, last June, cops pulled over Timberlake after witnessing him skip a stop sign and veer out of his lane. In a statement, SHPD elaborated that the actor failed the standardized field sobriety tests and refused to take a breathalyzer, prompting his arrest. Further, Arkinson described the Sexy Back artist's eyes as "glassy" and "bloodshot."

Justin Timberlake's arrest at the hands of Michael Arkinson spurred the "Ruin The Tour" Meme

In a June 2024 article, Page Six, citing an "insider," reported that Michael Arkinson was "so young" that he didn't recognize Justin Timberlake or his name. Per the outlet, when he was pulled over, the Cry Me A River singer muttered:

"This is going to ruin the tour."

This prompted a confused Arkinson to question:

"What tour?"

To which Timberlake replied:

"The world tour."

Timberlake was referring to his The Forget Tomorrow World Tour, his first in five years. The singer embarked on the tour in support of his sixth studio album, Everything I Thought It Was (2024). It kicked off on April 29, 2024, in Vancouver, Canada, and will run through July 2025.

Arkinson's confused reaction to Timberlake's "world tour" sparked an online trend with netizens sharing the exchange superimposed into movie scenes and real-life scenarios.

Following his arrest, Justin Timberlake was charged with a single count of DWI for refusing to take the breath test and received two citations for running the stop sign and not traveling in lane.

Soon, the singer's mugshot went viral, and the internet was quick to meme-ify the photo. Many used the mugshot to denote desperation. Here are a few examples:

The mugshot was also turned into a limited-edition art piece displayed at a local Sag Harbor gallery by Godfrey Lohman.

Last September, Timberlake pleaded guilty to driving while ability impaired (lesser than DWI misdemeanor) in a New York State court. According to the Associated Press, the singer was fined $500 with a $260 surcharge and received 25 hours of community service at a non-profit of his choice. Further, the court suspended his license for 90 days.

Timberlake has not publicly reacted to Arkinson's Officer of the Year Award.

