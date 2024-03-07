"How do you protect your kids from these monsters?": Wheaton Warrenville South fight video footage sparks mass outrage online 

A teenage boy was beaten and rendered unconscious in the bathroom of Wheaton Warrenville South School by two other male seniors on February 28, 2024, the video of which has now gone viral.

Trigger warning: The article has descriptions and visuals of a physical altercation that may upset the readers. Discretion is advised.

According to The Patch, there were a couple of other fights that happened in the Illinois school the same day, all of which were reportedly downplayed by school authorities, including Principal Lorie Campos.

Expand Tweet

The injured boy’s mother told the news outlet that there were “egregious things” in the way Wheaton Warrenville South handled the incident involving her son. In the wake of this, the now-viral video has stirred up mass outrage online.

X user @atensnut wrote under @libsoftiktok’s post on X condemning the incident and asking, “How do you protect your kids from these monsters?”

Expand Tweet

“Don’t tell me this was their 1st offense”: Wheaton Warrenville South School altercation footage triggers backlash

Last week, in Illinois’ public school, Wheaton Warrenville South, two male students physically attacked their junior. As per the now-viral video, the adolescent boy could be seen lying on the floor while two other students kicked, punched, and head-stomped him inside a bathroom.

Later, other students carried the unconscious boy outside into the common area, as revealed from subsequent footage. When the helpers approached a school staff member, she asked someone to “get a nurse.”

Expand Tweet

The mother of the victim told The Patch that this was not an “isolated” incident and the school officials were “downplaying” it, which is why they did not call 911 in the immediate aftermath of the altercation, claiming her son could have “died.” She also added that this has been an “ongoing pattern” which other parents could confirm.

"This is not just because of my son, but because this is not isolated and the way they are trying to push this under the rug is not unique to this situation with my son," she stated.

Expand Tweet

She also claimed that school personnel delayed the medical attention her son, who was “knocked out” and “shaking at one point,” needed. Finally, when he was taken to the emergency room, he was treated for a concussion, multiple contusions, and bruising.

The mother, who wished to remain anonymous, further claimed that the fight began when one of the students called her son a name, prompting them to escalate the matter inside the restroom.

Her accusations and the viral clip have now triggered backlashes among social media users.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Notably, Wheaton Police Chief P.J. Youker initially confirmed to The Patch that “there was a fight between male juvenile students in a restroom on or about Wednesday, February 28, 2024, at approximately 11:30 am which resulted in reported non-life-threatening injuries.”

Meanwhile, Wheaton Warrenville South’s spokesperson told the news outlet how there was a “physical altercation,” which Principal Campos described as “targeted” in an email blast sent out to the parents, also urging them not to believe all the rumors.

Expand Tweet

Initially, the two offenders, along with the victim, were suspended for 10 days each, as per The Patch. The latter also faced the consequences, as the principal reportedly implied it was the injured boy’s fault for inviting his assaulters into the bathroom.

In the face of mass outrage from parents in the Wheaton area, the perpetrators are now facing felony aggravated battery on public property charges, as reported by The Patch.

The police confirmed that both the boys were identified from the smartphone footage of the incident captured by a student who wasn’t involved in the altercation and are set to appear in juvenile court on March 7, 2024.