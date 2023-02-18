How did Stella Stevens die? Cause of death explored as Nutty Professor star passes away at 84

Well-known actress Stella Stevens passed away on February 17, 2023, at the age of 84. According to her son Andrew, she was suffering from Alzheimer’s for a long time and was in hospice care for the same at the time of her death.

Stella’s manager and friend Maria Calabrese issued a statement in memory of her. Calabrese wrote that it was an honor for her to have worked with Stevens and described her as one of the most "wonderful and gifted" individuals she ever knew. The statement continued:

“While I truly wish I could have done more for her toward the later years of her career and shared in her frustration as she so wanted to make the leap from a triple threat American icon to producer – her wish, never realized, was to have three original Western scripts produced.”

As soon as the news of Stevens' demise became public, Twitter was flooded with tributes for the late actress:

✨Hollywood Yesterday✨ @HollywoodYeste1 Sad to see that Stella Stevens has died at the age of 84. Love her in so many roles, especially The Nutty Professor, The Poseidon Adventure, and The Secret of My Success.



Rest In Peace, lovely Stella. Sad to see that Stella Stevens has died at the age of 84. Love her in so many roles, especially The Nutty Professor, The Poseidon Adventure, and The Secret of My Success. Rest In Peace, lovely Stella. https://t.co/oXZzCbdDfi

TitusWelliver @welliver_titus Stella Stevens has departed. RIP Stella Stevens has departed. RIP https://t.co/CLugkzCTw1

Stella Stevens’ survivors include her son Andrew and three grandchildren – Amelia, Aubrey, and Samuel.

Stella Stevens’ successful journey in the entertainment industry

Stella Stevens was known for her appearances in various films and TV shows (Image via Gene Stein/Getty Images)

Born on October 1, 1938, Stella Stevens finished her schooling at St. Anne’s Catholic School and Sacred Heart School. She later enrolled at the Memphis Evening School, eventually going on to attend Memphis State University.

Stevens entered the entertainment industry with the 1959 comedy musical film, Say One for Me, where she played the role of Chorine. This was followed by several other films like The Blue Angel, Li’l Abner, Man-Trap, Too Late Blues, Girls! Girls! Girls!, and The Courtship of Eddie’s Father.

Besides pursuing a career in films, she also began appearing on television shows in 1960, with her first show being the anthology series Alfred Hitchcock Presents. She appeared in one episode of the series as Judy and in the same year, she was featured in five other shows - Johnny Ringo, Hawaiian Eye, Bonanza, Riverboat, and General Electric Theater.

Stella Stevens was mostly known for portraying Stella Purdy in the 1963 science fiction comedy film, The Nutty Professor. Directed by Jerry Lewis, the film received positive reviews and featured Lewis in the lead role alongside Del Moore and Kathleen Freeman in other important roles. It led to a remake that was released in 1996, followed by a sequel in 2000.

Stella appeared in various other shows like Frontier Circus, Ghost Story, Hec Ramsey, Police Story, Wonder Woman, The Love Boat, Fantasy Island, General Hospital, Nash Bridges, and more. Stevens was also the director of two films – The American Heroine and The Ranch.

Stevens was also cast for different roles in films like Advance to the Rear, Sol Madrid, The Mad Room, The Poseidon Adventure, Nickelodeon, The Nutt House, Bikini Hotel, Blessed, Popstar, and more.

As mentioned before, Stevens is survived by her son and her three grandchildren.

Poll : 0 votes