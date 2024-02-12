In an exclusive report, PEOPLE said Usher and his longtime girlfriend Jennifer "Jenn" Goicoechea obtained a marriage license on February 8, three days before the singer was set to take the stage at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas for the Super Bowl halftime show on February 11.

PEOPLE, citing court documents, broke the news of the marriage license alongside an exclusive interview with Grammy winner, 45, where he teased he was open to the idea of marriage with his 40-year-old music executive girlfriend with whom he shares two children.

While the singer did not confirm the news in the interview, PEOPLE who obtained court records said the Super Bowl Halftime Show headliner obtained a marriage license with Jennifer Goicoechea, in Clark County, Nevada three days before his performance at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Usher and Jenn Goicoechea were first pictured together in 2016

According to PEOPLE, Usher and his girlfriend, Jenn Goicoechea, are poised to tie the knot after the duo recently obtained a marriage license. The couple, who have been dating since 2019, were first pictured together in 2016.

At the time, in an Instagram post, Jenn Goicoechea said she had the opportunity to chat with the singer while they appeared to be at a nightclub and shared a photo of herself whispering something into Usher’s ear. She captioned the picture saying:

“Not sure what I’m saying or who I’m speaking to. But my nails look good.”

At the time, the singer was still married to his former manager, Grace Miguel. Meanwhile, Goicoechea, who is a Miami native, was the senior vice president of A&R for Epic Records, a Sony Music Entertainment in 2016, where she still works.

Goicoechea, who is the daughter of Barbara Goicoechea, the director of operations at Miami-based event and multi-media production company ACT Productions, got her start in the music industry by landing a job as an assistant for singer Ciara through her mother’s connections, TODAY reported.

In 2014, Goicoechea reportedly moved to California and opened her management company Boogs and Effect Management, before she became the director of rhythm & soul (urban) at ASCAP 2014.

In 2016 she joined Epic Records, a Sony Music Entertainment Label, as its senior vice president of A&R and was recognized as one of Billboard’s R&B/Hip-Hop Power Players in 2020 and 2021, BAZAAR reported.

After initially meeting in 2016, the duo sparked romance rumors in 2019 after the singer and his wife, Miguel, divorced in 2018.

The couple was first seen together in 2019 at producer Keith Thomas's birthday celebration in Atlanta. They went official the same year they were seen kissing at the Hollywood Bowl. The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter, Sovereign Bo, in September 2020 and a son, Sire Castrello, in September 2021.

The singer also has two teenage sons, Usher "Cinco" V, and Naviyd Ely, with his ex-wife, Tameka Foster.

