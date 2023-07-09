"Hypocrite": RHOBH fans slam Teddi Mellencamp for not addressing rumors of Kyle Richards affair 

Former RHOBH star Teddi Mellencamp is known for always commenting on the ongoing drama in the Housewives universe. Mellencamp and ex co-star Tamra Judge often discuss the new episodes of cast members of the franchise on their podcast Two T's in a Pod, not shying away from personal family topics either.

However, fans were shocked when Teddi Mellencamp announced in her podcast's Friday episode, on July 7, that she will not be talking about her best friend Kyle Richards' false divorce reports or her alleged affair with Morgan Wade.

"I just wanted to say that we came up with the decision — myself, Tamra, iHeart, my producers — that everybody has their boundaries, and this is mine. Kyle and Mauricio and their kids are like my family. I love them so much. I understand exactly what my job is here on this podcast and it’s to go down all the rabbit holes. And I think 99 percent of the time, that’s quite easy for me because it’s people I don’t know."

Mellencamp "bowed" out of the tough situation as Kyle is one of her best friends, and the whole ordeal was not just a "scandal" for her.

Fans, however, could not believe that Teddi, who has always talked about every cast member on her podcast, was refusing to speak the truth because it was for someone closer to her. They slammed her for being a "hypocrite" and not holding herself accountable for her decision.

Fans want Teddi Mellencamp to talk about the ongoing Kyle Richards drama

Bambi ~ Pay attention, PUH - LEASE @Bambi_4L Teddi not addressing the Kyle rumours…… how is this fair? Kyle should be fair game as she is a housewife IMO #RHOBH mind you I have not listed to the episode and will not listen to it lol so not sure her full statement Teddi not addressing the Kyle rumours…… how is this fair? Kyle should be fair game as she is a housewife IMO #RHOBH mind you I have not listed to the episode and will not listen to it lol so not sure her full statement https://t.co/AQqMibdGnh

In a recent Q and A, many people bombarded Teddi to reveal some details about the possible split and share if Kyle is really dating Morgan Wade. In her podcast, she said:

"Clearly, I have a lot of anxiety, I’ve gotten a lot of messages since I’ve been gone. I’ve been on vacation...I hope those of you as humans understand that when it comes to true friendship, this is more than just ‘Housewives’ or scandal or drama. This is one of my best friends,"

Fans called out Teddi Mellencamp for making boundaries for her best friend but not for other people, reminding her that the podcast was her responsibility.

claudsand @claud__sand @Bambi_4L All of a sudden she has boundaries when her entire podcast is based on talking about housewives? Got it. @Bambi_4L All of a sudden she has boundaries when her entire podcast is based on talking about housewives? Got it.

Danielle @smiledani @Bambi_4L Not teddi continuing to show she’s a hypocrite….🤦🏼‍♀️ when I think of the girl who first came on the show vs who she is now? Homegirl doesn’t know the meaning of authenticity or accountability #RHOBH @Bambi_4L Not teddi continuing to show she’s a hypocrite….🤦🏼‍♀️ when I think of the girl who first came on the show vs who she is now? Homegirl doesn’t know the meaning of authenticity or accountability #RHOBH

Ssteere @brokenbranchss @Bambi_4L And yet… there you are being public…. Saying nothing at all is what good ppl do. This is for more attention. @Bambi_4L And yet… there you are being public…. Saying nothing at all is what good ppl do. This is for more attention.

Lilly @Lilllyloo @Bambi_4L Erm I’m sure I remember around the time of puppygate, teddi bleating on about bringing it up is her job… now she’s paid to talk about housewives and sits out the biggest hw story since housewives began. @Bambi_4L Erm I’m sure I remember around the time of puppygate, teddi bleating on about bringing it up is her job… now she’s paid to talk about housewives and sits out the biggest hw story since housewives began.

BravoBadGirl @BravoBadGirl #RHONJ #twots #KyleRichards @TeddiMellencamp has lost all credibility by saying she will not discuss Kyle/Mo on her podcast. I guess @TwoTsPod only “has” to report on things when it isn’t about their friends. What a joke!!! #RHOBH @TeddiMellencamp has lost all credibility by saying she will not discuss Kyle/Mo on her podcast. I guess @TwoTsPod only “has” to report on things when it isn’t about their friends. What a joke!!! #RHOBH #RHONJ #twots #KyleRichards https://t.co/1bMtsdVJcu

Where were her boundaries when she weaponized Denise’s sexuality against her? Accountability for everyone but Kyle. 🙄 @TamraJudgeOC This is why Teddi shouldn’t be back on RHOBH.Where were her boundaries when she weaponized Denise’s sexuality against her? Accountability for everyone but Kyle. 🙄 @TwoTsPod @TeddiMellencamp @TamraJudgeOC This is why Teddi shouldn’t be back on RHOBH. Where were her boundaries when she weaponized Denise’s sexuality against her? Accountability for everyone but Kyle. 🙄

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky are still together

People reported this week that Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky are splitting up after 27 years of marriage. However, on Tuesday, Richards and Umansky shut down the rumor in a joint statement, saying that they were having issues but are still together. The pair was also seen celebrating July 4 as a family with their kids.

Soon after that, some publications reported that Kyle was dating Morgan Wade, but the former denied the claim. She also commented that she had matching tattoos with a lot of people, like Teddi Mellencamp, and not just Wade.

Kyle Richards will soon be seen on RHOBH season 13 on Bravo, and this storyline might be featured on the show.

