"I am begging you to move on": Alicia Navarro's mom speaks out against 'dangerous' online speculation

Arizona teen, Alicia Navarro recently reappeared after she went missing four years ago just a few days before her 15th birthday. She was found living with an unidentified male in an apartment in Montana. When Alicia disappeared on September 15, 2019, she allegedly left a note for her mum and mentioned that she was leaving but would be back soon.

After the reappearance of the teen on July 23, her mother, Jessica Nunez shared a clip online. She pleaded with the public to stop obsessing over the case to get answers about her daughter's mysterious disappearance.

"I love her more than anything in the world, and I think I have shown you that. There’s an ongoing investigation and I’m begging you to move on," she said.

She mentioned that her family is being harassed by people who are curious to know more about what happened to Alicia Navarro. She went on to say that the public's search for answers has taken a "dangerous" turn.

Alicia Navarro's mother urges the public to leave her family alone and let the cops investigate the case

On September 15, 2019, Alicia Navarro vanished just a few days before her 15th birthday. The teen reappeared on July 23 and this raised several questions about the case.

After being harassed by people, Alicia Navarro's mother Jessica shared a video and requested people to get over the case and "move on." She further mentioned how grateful she is for everyone who helped her over the years to look for the missing girl.

"I could never have kept going without all of your love, help and well wishes. I can’t even put into words the amount of gratitude I have for you all," she said.

She continued:

"But now that we know Alicia is alive, I have to ask one more favor of you. I know you want answers and I do, too. But the public’s search for answers has taken a turn for the dangerous."

Alicia's mother further mentioned that her entire family is being harassed and attacked on social media as well.

Alicia reportedly went to a police station to ask that her name be removed from the missing person's list

Authorities mentioned that the teenager entered the Havre Police Station and identified herself to officials. She asked to be removed from the missing person's list and mentioned that she wanted to get her driver's license, as per the New York Post.

On Wednesday, cops detained a man and questioned him about the case. However, they haven't confirmed if this is the same man the teen was living with.

Alicia told officers that she wasn't harmed over the last four years and that she left "willfully." The investigation into the case is currently ongoing and further details are awaited.