"I better be able to walk on water": Drake's socks sale leaves netizens in disbelief

Canadian rapper and singer Drake has left the internet shocked after the prices for his latest loungewear dropped. The One Dance singer's merch page @drakerelated announced its collaboration with The Elder Statesman this week and the merch dropped on Friday, May 13, 2023.

The collection commemorates the four-year anniversary of Air Drake, the rapper's personal Boeing 767, which he purchased in 2019 for $200 million. The "custom hand-spun pure cashmere" collection includes eye masks, socks, loungewear, and blankets in Drake's signature ice-blue color, for everyone's "inflight comfort."

However, the exorbitant prices for the singer's capsule collection left the internet shocked and disappointed. For instance, the masks cost $995 and the blanket costs $4,100, but the biggest shock was a tag of $415 on a pair of socks. Needless to say, netizens took to social media to express their shock and disbelief at the price of the socks with one person saying, "I better be able to walk on water" with the socks.

nathaniel b? @wholelottarojoo Drake if I’m paying $400 for some socks I better be able to walk on water like Jesus paying that much just for some SOCKS Drake if I’m paying $400 for some socks I better be able to walk on water like Jesus paying that much just for some SOCKS https://t.co/pESSARC0dU

Internet users roast Drake for his $415 socks

As news of the cashmere collection spread, Twitterati was quick to share their dismay at the ridiculous prices. Some wondered who would buy the products and others questioned the logic behind the singer choosing such a high price tag.

They shared some sarcastic quips and hilarious memes to express their surprise and irritation. Some said that they didn't feel like they were the capsule collection's target audience and others said that the socks should give them superpowers with their price.

jotman🌵 @jotmanjotman @Rap bro thinks we’re gonna spend $400 on a pair of socks ☠️ @Rap bro thinks we’re gonna spend $400 on a pair of socks ☠️

ghost @ghxstezz @Rap 1 pair of socks for $400 is crazy @Rap 1 pair of socks for $400 is crazy

ryan @ryanisvibin @Rap those air drake socks better have me flying around the city tf @Rap those air drake socks better have me flying around the city tf

Jak @JakTunes69 @Rap those socks better massage my feet for that price @Rap those socks better massage my feet for that price

Drake is known for his opulent and flamboyant lifestyle

The Canadian rapper is hailed for merging R&B with Hip Hop. He began his career in the music industry in 2006 when he debuted his mixtape Room for Improvement. In 2009, he released his third mixtape, So Far Gone, which gave both critical and commercial fame with his singles, Best I Ever Had and Successful, gaining RIAA Gold certification.

The singer is hailed as one of the best-selling music artists with over 170 million records sold and boasts five Grammy wins. He has topped Billboard's Hot 100 list 11 times.

Drake is known for his extravagant lifestyle and high-end parties. He maintained his opulent image early in his career by renting a Rolls-Royce Phantom, which he was eventually gifted. He gained a reputation as a successful gambler in late December 2021 when he made bets of over $1 billion.

Drake or his spokesperson has not released any statements regarding the prices of his latest collection at the time of writing this article.

