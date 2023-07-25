"I can picture his doll": Fans share hilarious memes after Cillian Murphy reveals he's open to play Ken in Barbie sequel

Arguably the most highly anticipated movies of the year, Barbie and Oppenheimer were released worldwide on July 21, 2023. Considerable effort was spent on the marketing of the films and the gamble seems to have fortunately paid off, given that both films are dominating at the box office and are speculated to earn more in the days to come.

Leading up to their releases, a friendly rivalry between the two movies kept fans engaged online. Netizens were drafting themselves to either "Team Barbie" or "Team Oppenheimer." Some fans, however, chose both the factions and gave birth to the joint phenomenon called "Barbenheimer." Although pitted against each other on several occasions, the cast and crew of both films have expressed nothing but their mutual respect for each other.

In fact, in a recent interview with Cinefilos, Oppenheimer lead actor, Cillian Murphy also shared how he would be willing to play Ken in Barbie 2, if it is ever made. Needless to say, fans on Twitter went berserk after hearing this news, and their response on Twitter has been nothing but hilarious.

Internet reacts to Cillian Murphy expressing his desire to play Ken in a possible Barbie sequel

Cillian Murphy, who played J. Robert Oppenheimer in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, was recently interviewed by Cinefilos. The actor was asked if he would be interested in playing Ken if Barbie had a sequel. To everyone's delight, Murphy wholeheartedly said that he'd be very interested in the role. Murphy said,

"Hey, you know, sure. Yeah, let’s read the script. Let’s have a conversation."

He continued,

"I can’t wait to see the movie. I think it’s great for cinema. You know, we’ve got all these great movies happening this summer."

Fans on Twitter were head over heels when they heard this news. This is how they reacted to Murphy's admission on a post shared by Culture Crave.

poppy 🦋 @imnotpopbase @CultureCrave @cinefiloos he could play ken but ryan gosling could never play oppenheimer

Qewd @GetQewd @CultureCrave @cinefiloos Would u rather see Gerwig’s version of Oppenheimer or Nolan’s version of Barbie?

Justin Case @JustinCaseUhOh @CultureCrave @cinefiloos Interesting. Off the top of my head I don't remember Murphy ever being in a comedy.

kenny @MILEYISHEATED @CultureCrave @cinefiloos yeah lets not do that

Cillian Murphy's interview certainly raised a ton of eyebrows, although most netizens were euphoric to hear about his positive interest in the role. Most said that they were ready to see the actor in a Barbie sequel, but some were very skeptical about it.

A fan said that the idea was interesting, although they couldn't recall if Murphy ever starred in a comedy film. One particular fan hilariously remarked that Murphy should, in fact, be cast as Barbie and not Ken if he were to star in the sequel.

Oppenheimer synopsis

The official synopsis of Oppenheimer reads,

"Written and directed by Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer is an IMAX®-shot epic thriller that thrusts audiences into the pulse-pounding paradox of the enigmatic man who must risk destroying the world in order to save it."

It further reads,

"The film stars Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer and Emily Blunt as his wife, biologist and botanist Katherine “Kitty” Oppenheimer. Oscar® winner Matt Damon portrays General Leslie Groves Jr., director of the Manhattan Project, and Robert Downey, Jr. plays Lewis Strauss, a founding commissioner of the U.S. Atomic Energy Commission."

Oppenheimer was directed and written by Christopher Nolan.