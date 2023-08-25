"I can tell you that it’s awesome": Stranger Things season 5 director Dan Trachtenberg insists finale won't mirror Game of Thrones

Stranger Things season 5 could very well be the most anticipated season of any TV show currently. After the brilliant two-parter fourth season, which shattered some streaming records on Netflix, the Duffer Brothers show is now prepping deliver an ultimate finale. Prey director Dan Trachtenberg is reportedly going to direct an episode of the finale, which is believed to be be a crucial one.

Speaking to Variety in a recent interview about Prey, Stranger Things, and the upcoming Nelson Mandela of the Americas, Trachtenberg revealed that he was certain the final season would not suddenly drop off like the popular HBO epic Game of Thrones. George R.R. Martin's TV adaptation also started out as one of the best television shows of all time, but it trailed off to another direction by the final season.

Trachtenberg has positively responded to the finale of the Duffer Brothers show and has insisted that the episode he has read hints at a great finale. He said:

"That’s the big part of the strike. I have read my episode, and I had been prepping the episode before the strike. I can tell you that it’s awesome. I haven’t really done an episode of a TV show. I’ve stuck to doing pilots and movies, but ‘Stranger Things’ is a laser into my heart. The Duffer Brothers are incredible, and we have so much in common. With this being the last season and hearing a little bit about what could be an episode I could do, I got excited."

He also went on to compare the Millie Bobby Brown starrer with Game of Thrones, insisting that they will keep the finale level with the rest of the seasons.

Dan Trachtenberg promises a satisfying finale for Stranger Things, says that "there is rock and roll throughout the entire season"

Over the past few months, especially after the delay of the fifth season was announced, fans have been skeptical about whether or not the show can manage to live up to its grand repertoire.

Moreover, some fans also expressed their concerns when the Duffer Brothers announced that Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) would be back to the central role after the previous season revolved around the other stars, notably the adults in the group. Trachtenberg said:

"I don’t think ‘Stranger Things’ falls into a category of television seasons like ‘Game of Thrones’ where the pilot is cool, slows down, and the last two episodes are the big battle. I can tell you, and pointing to other seasons, there is rock and roll throughout the entire season."

Sadly, it will be quite some time before fans see the ultimate conclusion to Vecna and Eleven's story, which was established at the end of the previous season.

However, later this year, fans will get to witness Stranger Things: The First Shadow, a stage play set to premiere at the Phoenix Theatre in London’s West End. It will circle around Vecna's story and the origin of the evil that plagues the town of Hawkins.

