"I consider my ears & nose as female": Terror Alarm's gender diversity tweets sparks memefest online

In February 2023, the AI-generated news outlet Terror Alarm posted a tweet about gender diversity that has recently gone viral after netizens responded to it with memes. With numerous blue and pink people icons, the post purported to illustrate the various genders that exist on the gender spectrum.

In the tweet's caption, a transgender Pride flag was included along with the statement that there are more than two genders. However, it is unclear if this tweet was a sincere effort to educate the public about the various gender identities or if it was intended to ridicule the LGBTQIA+ community.

Terror Alarm's viral gender diversity tweet. (Image via Twitter/Terror_Alarm)

The icon utilizes the blue and pink hues of the transgender Pride flag. While some of the other icons feature only a portion in one of the two colors and the remainder in the other color, others feature both colors in their entirety.

Although the outlet shared the gender diversity tweet back in February, the post has recently started gaining traction as several users started replying to the tweet with memes. One user @uncleAlert responded to Terror Alarm's tweet and sarcastically wrote that they consider their ears and nose as female. They demanded why this option was not included in the image.

Users begin a memefest under Terror Alarm's gender diversity tweet. (Image via Twitter/@Terror_Alarm)

Twitter users react to Terror Alarm's gender diversity tweet

Several users started cropping out the original image of the viral gender diversity tweet and chose the icon that would fit their response. They gave examples of scenarios where they have leg days at the gym for example, or days when they have to carry shopping bags, or drink iced coffee for breakfast, etc.

What is gender identity? : A brief explainer

Robert J. Stroller, a professor of psychiatry coined the term “gender identity” in 1964. The term which refers to the personal sense and preference of one’s gender, was popularized by the eminent psychologist John Money.

Numerous experts have time and again asserted that sex is a biological trait while gender is a social construct. Therefore, even though biologically a person can be born with either male or female chromosomes, they may not feel in accordance with how social norms dictate they should express their s*xual identity.

Conventionally, gender is determined and recognized based on an individual’s anatomy. However, there are individuals whose behaviors, appearances, and attitudes do not conform to the gender roles assigned to their assigned sex.

Thus, one’s gender identity can correlate with their assigned sex at birth or differ from it. Based on this, there can exist more than the two genders that commonly exist in a heteronormative society.

While the terms "male" and "female" are associated with one's s*xual identity, gender identity is represented by woman, man, transgender, nonbinary, gender neutral or genderfluid, agender, pangender, and many more.

Gender is a complex idea and humans are still exploring the different ways they can truly define themselves in terms of gender. The diverse nature of the concept of gender is not always understood or positively welcomed by people, as many want to stick to the conventional concept of sex and gender being the same thing.

Gender diversity, thus, is a broader prospect that functions as an umbrella for the different kinds of identities people can explore and fit into. It is always up to the individual to decide how they wish to express their gender, a fact that deserves respect.

